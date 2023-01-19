 

Legendary Rocker Van Conner Dies After Battle With Pneumonia

Legendary Rocker Van Conner Dies After Battle With Pneumonia
Facebook
Celebrity

Making use of his Facebook page, the musician's brother Gary announces, 'Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55.'

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Van Conner has died at the age of 55. The legendary rocker, who was known as a founding member and bassist of Screaming Trees alongside Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel Barrett Martin and Josh Homme, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, following a battle with pneumonia, his brother has announced.

Gary wrote on Facebook, "Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55. It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever."(sic)

Along with his bandmates, the "Dollar Bill" hitmaker - who tied the knot with Jill Danielson in 1993 - recorded a total of seven studio albums during their heyday from 1984 until 2000 before disbanding and releasing "Last Words: The Final Recordings" in 2011, which was recorded before their split.

  Editors' Pick

After his time in the band was up, Van Conner released a string of solo records including "Solomon Grundy", "Dark Matter" and "Minds Through Space and Time".

Following the news of his death, fellow rockers Dinosaur Jr. were quick to pay tribute to the tragic star, who urged fans to remember the "awesome person" that Van Conner was.

A tweet from the band's official Twitter account read, "We will miss Van Conner, s***. I'm gonna listen to his LP. I suggest you do the same and think about what an awesome person he was."

Van Conner is the second member of Screaming Trees to pass away after frontman Mark Lanegan died in February last year at the age of 57, although no cause of death was revealed.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' for 'All That' Reunion at 90s Con

Amanda Seyfried Finds Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her
Latest News
Antonio Brown's Snapchat Account Removed Amid Investigation Over NSFW Post
  • Jan 19, 2023

Antonio Brown's Snapchat Account Removed Amid Investigation Over NSFW Post

Amanda Seyfried Finds Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her
  • Jan 19, 2023

Amanda Seyfried Finds Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her

Keke Palmer Aims to Benefit Others by Launching a Digital Platform
  • Jan 19, 2023

Keke Palmer Aims to Benefit Others by Launching a Digital Platform

Legendary Rocker Van Conner Dies After Battle With Pneumonia
  • Jan 19, 2023

Legendary Rocker Van Conner Dies After Battle With Pneumonia

Elizabeth Chambers Explains Why She Keeps New Beau a Secret From Her Kids
  • Jan 19, 2023

Elizabeth Chambers Explains Why She Keeps New Beau a Secret From Her Kids

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return
  • Jan 19, 2023

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops