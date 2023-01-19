 

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Authorities have launched a search for the 65-year-old actor, who disappeared after going for a hike in the snowy mountain range in California amid 'severe weather.'

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Actor Julian Sands has been identified as a hiker who went missing in Mount Baldy area. The acting vet, who has dozens of movie and TV credits over his career which has spanned over four decades in Hollywood, was last seen hiking the deadly mountain in California.

Julian was reported missing by his family at around 7:30 P.M. on Friday after disappearing during a trek in the Mt. Baldy area of California's San Gabriel Mountains. He, however, wasn't publicly identified as the missing hiker until Wednesday, January 18. Several inches of snow fell on the mountain since he vanished.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said, "On Friday at about 7.30 P.M., a hiker identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy."

"Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening," the spokesperson added. "However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews."

  Editors' Pick

The sheriff's department has warned that "severe weather on the mountain has been difficult" and air resources are limited as two people have died in recent days while attempting to scale the same mountainous area.

Its search and rescue team has been called out to 14 incidents in the last four weeks alone. It urged hikers to think twice before walking the trails amid "extremely dangerous" conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate search is also ongoing for another hiker, California resident Bob Gregory, in the Crystal Lake area of the mountain range.

Julian was born in England, but now calls North Hollywood home. He has starred in a host of films, namely "Warlock", "Arachnophobia", "Leaving Las Vegas", "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Ocean's Thirteen". He also appeared in recurring roles on such TV series as "24", "Dexter" and "What/If".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace

Cardi B Reveals Former Pal Kim Kardashian's Long-Kept Plastic Surgery Secrets
Latest News
A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music
  • Jan 19, 2023

A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'

Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Fight Forever' for Mom Julie After She Began Prison Sentence
  • Jan 19, 2023

Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Fight Forever' for Mom Julie After She Began Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying in His Own Defense During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
  • Jan 19, 2023

Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying in His Own Defense During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace
  • Jan 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans