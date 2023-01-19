'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Authorities have launched a search for the 65-year-old actor, who disappeared after going for a hike in the snowy mountain range in California amid 'severe weather.'

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Actor Julian Sands has been identified as a hiker who went missing in Mount Baldy area. The acting vet, who has dozens of movie and TV credits over his career which has spanned over four decades in Hollywood, was last seen hiking the deadly mountain in California.

Julian was reported missing by his family at around 7:30 P.M. on Friday after disappearing during a trek in the Mt. Baldy area of California's San Gabriel Mountains. He, however, wasn't publicly identified as the missing hiker until Wednesday, January 18. Several inches of snow fell on the mountain since he vanished.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said, "On Friday at about 7.30 P.M., a hiker identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy."

"Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening," the spokesperson added. "However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews."

The sheriff's department has warned that "severe weather on the mountain has been difficult" and air resources are limited as two people have died in recent days while attempting to scale the same mountainous area.

Its search and rescue team has been called out to 14 incidents in the last four weeks alone. It urged hikers to think twice before walking the trails amid "extremely dangerous" conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate search is also ongoing for another hiker, California resident Bob Gregory, in the Crystal Lake area of the mountain range.

Julian was born in England, but now calls North Hollywood home. He has starred in a host of films, namely "Warlock", "Arachnophobia", "Leaving Las Vegas", "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Ocean's Thirteen". He also appeared in recurring roles on such TV series as "24", "Dexter" and "What/If".

You can share this post!