 

Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock

Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock
Instagram
Celebrity

Upon learning of her boyfriend's diss, Chrisean defends herself by writing in a since-deleted tweet, 'Not Finna beef with a n***a on Twitter pull up, I'm not Finna have u use me as bait n let you side with ppl dat hate me.'

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface gave a shout-out to his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis amid his relationship trouble with Chrisean Rock. While taunting his on-and-off girlfriend on Twitter, the "Thotiana" spitter called Jaidyn a "good one."

The 25-year-old ranted against his girlfriend on Twitter on Wednesday, January 18. "Food for thought: rock didn't fight or attempt to fight anyone in her family for me her explanation 'i don't agree with fighting my family' but volunteer me to fight mine when put in the same uncomfortable position that's crazy work stand on yo principles or be held accountable," he claimed.

"It's no beef," the Los Angeles-born star pointed out. "My only point is don't volunteer me to do some you wouldn't volunteer yourself to do the truth could never be disrespect #accountability."

Blueface went on to share an analogy, "If we pull up to a bank an you say hey you should go in there an rob it so I rob the bank successfully." He added, "We pull up to da next bank an I say Ight it's your turn an you say Im against robbing that's a red flag I'm getting out the car."

  Editors' Pick

In a follow-up tweet, the "Crazy in Love" star referenced his baby mama Jaidyn, with whom he shares two kids together. He gushed, "I'm so glad I got 1 BM an she a good one thank you Jesus."

The posts didn't go unnoticed by Chrisean. Defending herself, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Not Finna beef with a n***a on Twitter pull up. I'm not Finna have u use me as bait n let you side with ppl dat hate me."

"Stop calling me rock it's chrisean weird a** n***a. Stop tweeting about me wen u can go be Blueface n be whatever n do whatever," the "Baddies South" cast member further fumed. "Leave chrisean out of the Twitter finger s**t. You Not worried bout my mental health/ spirit rn. You a man tht break me apart bit by bit wen I'm at our house depress sleeping."

Chrisean then tweeted, "All dis tweeting s**t bout a bm is just so weird stop trynna make me mad clearly da s**t u say ain't really bothering me it's just making u look vulnerable for the wrong reasons." She added, "Tweeting but literally laying right next to me crazy."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Antonio Brown Claims His Snapchat Was Hacked After Posting NSFW Pic of His BM
Related Posts
Blueface Brags About Making Nearly $800K on OnlyFans 'Without Showing Any Private Parts'

Blueface Brags About Making Nearly $800K on OnlyFans 'Without Showing Any Private Parts'

Blueface and DJ Akademiks Insult Each Other on Twitter

Blueface and DJ Akademiks Insult Each Other on Twitter

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Dubbed the 'Brokest Celebrities in Hollywood' by Her Brother

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Dubbed the 'Brokest Celebrities in Hollywood' by Her Brother

Chrisean Rock Thinks Her and Blueface's Relationship Is 'Forced' for Business

Chrisean Rock Thinks Her and Blueface's Relationship Is 'Forced' for Business

Latest News
Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock
  • Jan 19, 2023

Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday
  • Jan 19, 2023

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle
  • Jan 19, 2023

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle

Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Passed Away at 38 Following Car Crash
  • Jan 19, 2023

Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Passed Away at 38 Following Car Crash

Tyler James Williams Recalls Near-Death Experience Due to Untreated Crohn's Disease
  • Jan 19, 2023

Tyler James Williams Recalls Near-Death Experience Due to Untreated Crohn's Disease

Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pics With Ex Justin Timberlake
  • Jan 19, 2023

Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pics With Ex Justin Timberlake

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online