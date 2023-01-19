Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock

Instagram Celebrity

Upon learning of her boyfriend's diss, Chrisean defends herself by writing in a since-deleted tweet, 'Not Finna beef with a n***a on Twitter pull up, I'm not Finna have u use me as bait n let you side with ppl dat hate me.'

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface gave a shout-out to his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis amid his relationship trouble with Chrisean Rock. While taunting his on-and-off girlfriend on Twitter, the "Thotiana" spitter called Jaidyn a "good one."

The 25-year-old ranted against his girlfriend on Twitter on Wednesday, January 18. "Food for thought: rock didn't fight or attempt to fight anyone in her family for me her explanation 'i don't agree with fighting my family' but volunteer me to fight mine when put in the same uncomfortable position that's crazy work stand on yo principles or be held accountable," he claimed.

"It's no beef," the Los Angeles-born star pointed out. "My only point is don't volunteer me to do some you wouldn't volunteer yourself to do the truth could never be disrespect #accountability."

Blueface went on to share an analogy, "If we pull up to a bank an you say hey you should go in there an rob it so I rob the bank successfully." He added, "We pull up to da next bank an I say Ight it's your turn an you say Im against robbing that's a red flag I'm getting out the car."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Crazy in Love" star referenced his baby mama Jaidyn, with whom he shares two kids together. He gushed, "I'm so glad I got 1 BM an she a good one thank you Jesus."

The posts didn't go unnoticed by Chrisean. Defending herself, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Not Finna beef with a n***a on Twitter pull up. I'm not Finna have u use me as bait n let you side with ppl dat hate me."

"Stop calling me rock it's chrisean weird a** n***a. Stop tweeting about me wen u can go be Blueface n be whatever n do whatever," the "Baddies South" cast member further fumed. "Leave chrisean out of the Twitter finger s**t. You Not worried bout my mental health/ spirit rn. You a man tht break me apart bit by bit wen I'm at our house depress sleeping."

Chrisean then tweeted, "All dis tweeting s**t bout a bm is just so weird stop trynna make me mad clearly da s**t u say ain't really bothering me it's just making u look vulnerable for the wrong reasons." She added, "Tweeting but literally laying right next to me crazy."

You can share this post!