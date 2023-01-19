 

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'One Wish' singer and his wife, who share daughter Melody Love and son Epik Ray together, have rekindled their romance more than a year after he filed for divorce.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ray J wants to give his marriage to Princess Love another shot. While celebrating his 42nd birthday, the "One Wish" crooner confirmed that he and his estranged wife have gotten back together.

On Tuesday, January 17, the musician shared on Instagram a video of him walking around a Las Vegas hotel while singing "Happy Birthday" to himself. "THANKS FOR THE BDAY LOVE! - IM TAKING IT EASY TODAY!" he began his caption.

"FAMILY AND A FEW FRIENDS GONNA PULL UP! - I BEEN AT THIS HOTEL FOR 2 MONTHS IN LAS VEGAS ON SUPER GRIND MODE!!" he added. "NEW NETWORK DEAL #DOSH - NEW MUSIC PROJECTS ON THE WAY! - HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!!"

Ray went on to note, "Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!! GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING!! - STAY TUNED!!" He further gushed, "THIS NEW WAVE IM ON IS LIT IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS!! - #HAPPYBDAYRAYj - NEW START - NEW GOALS!! - NEW YEAR."

  Editors' Pick

Ray and Princess, who share daughter Melody Love and son Epik Ray together, have been married since 2016. In October 2021, the singer filed for divorce from his wife. It marked the third time divorce papers have been filed throughout their marriage.

Prior to the divorce filing, Ray seemed to hint that he and Princess split yet again. In addition to wiping his Instagram account clean, the musician changed his bio, in which he declared that he is "separated and single."

Princess first filed for divorce in May 2020, months after the couple got into a massive fight in Las Vegas. However, it was reported months later that they were working to save their marriage.

In September of that same year, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star filed divorce papers, citing irreconcilable differences and asking the judge to uphold their prenuptial agreement. The ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian also asked the judge to grant him joint custody of their children.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Passed Away at 38 Following Car Crash

Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock
Related Posts
Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Working on Music for 'Barbie' Movie

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Working on Music for 'Barbie' Movie

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Plot Twist Initially Labeled as 'Horrible Trope' by Director

Jamie Dornan Feels It's 'Inevitable' for Him to Be Linked to James Bond Movie

Jamie Dornan Feels It's 'Inevitable' for Him to Be Linked to James Bond Movie

Latest News
Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock
  • Jan 19, 2023

Blueface Praises BM Jaidyn Alexis While Venting About His Toxic Relationship With Chrisean Rock

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday
  • Jan 19, 2023

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle
  • Jan 19, 2023

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle

Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Passed Away at 38 Following Car Crash
  • Jan 19, 2023

Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Passed Away at 38 Following Car Crash

Tyler James Williams Recalls Near-Death Experience Due to Untreated Crohn's Disease
  • Jan 19, 2023

Tyler James Williams Recalls Near-Death Experience Due to Untreated Crohn's Disease

Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pics With Ex Justin Timberlake
  • Jan 19, 2023

Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pics With Ex Justin Timberlake

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online