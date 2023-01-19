 

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence
Marvin III was previously accused of pointing a gun at his own cousin during an argument with the latter and his wife Wendy Gaye in his Los Angeles home.

AceShowbiz - Marvin Gaye III's wife is seeking protection order against him. It was unveiled that Wendy Gaye filed a petition for a restraining order against Marvin Gaye's son days after they had a heated argument.

According to online records obtained by TMZ, Wendy filed her request on Tuesday, January 17. This arrived after Marvin III was arrested due to alleged domestic violence.

Marvin III was accused of pointing a gun at his own cousin during an argument in his home in Los Angeles on January 12. TMZ reported that sheriff deputies received a call around 8:05 P.M. on Thursday for a "family dispute" and responded to the Calabasas home of Marvin III. He reportedly got into an argument with his wife and cousin about a previous assault.

  Editors' Pick

The dispute somehow escalated with Marvin III allegedly pulling a gun on his cousin. He then jumped into his sports car and sped off. When deputies arrived, they thought Marvin III was still inside the house so they asked him to come outside. However, neighbors told them that Marvin III had already left in his Corvette.

Deputies then met with Marvin III's relatives and took an "assault" report, which identifies Marvin III as the suspect. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, but footage obtained by the site showed Marvin III's wife being assisted by paramedics and police outside the home after the dispute.

Marvin III eventually turned himself in to sheriffs one day following the incident. He was booked on two charges, misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon. However, he only spent a short time in jail as he was released on a $50,000 bond.

Marvin III is the son of the Motown legend with actress and singer Denise Gordy, who is the niece of Marvin's first wife Anna Gordy and Motown founder Berry Gordy (Anna's brother). Denise gave birth to their child when she was still 16 years old in 1965, while Marvin was still married to her aunt Anna.

