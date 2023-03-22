 

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

The son of music legend Marvin Gaye files for divorce two months after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife and cousin during an argument at his Calabasas home.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marvin Gaye III is seeking to legally end his broken marriage to Wendy Gaye. The son of late music legend Marvin Gaye has reportedly filed for divorce, two months after his arrest for domestic violence and assault.

Marvin III filed the papers to court last Wednesday, March 15, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. He lists the date of separation as January 12, the same date as his domestic violence arrest.

Marvin III cites the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and is asking to block the court's ability to award Wendy spousal support. They don't have any children together. Interestingly, he doesn't specify the date of marriage, only putting TBD on it.

Marvin III was under investigation after he was involved in a dispute with his wife and cousin in his home in Los Angeles back in January. He was accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at the two women. The violence reportedly stemmed from an argument about a previous assault.

  Editors' Pick

The 57-year-old then jumped into his sports car and sped off. When deputies arrived, they thought Marvin III was still inside the house so they asked him to come outside. However, neighbors told them that Marvin III had already left in his Corvette.

A day later, Marvin III turned himself in and was booked on two charges, felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

A few days later, Wendy filed a petition for a restraining order against her husband. In the docs, she provided more details of the alleged assault, claiming he grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground before her cousin intervened. He, however, later physically attacked both women.

According to a source, Marvin III and Wendy's marriage had been rocky and that the two have had ongoing issues for a while before the domestic violence.

