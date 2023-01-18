 

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

The police report, which Naomi's widower Larry Strickland and daughter Wynonna Judd initially attempted to block from public, includes pictures of the late singer's bloodstained bedding and a handgun.

AceShowbiz - More details of Naomi Judd's tragic passing have been brought to light, eight months after she took her own life at her family's Tennessee compound on April 30 last year. Photos of her haunting death scene have now surfaced online.

Obtained by Radar Online, the graphic images are obtained from a suicide police file that Tennessee's Williamson County Sheriff's Office has just released. They include photos of Naomi's blood-spattered bed sheets and a Glock handgun on a nightstand. According to the outlet, there are more harrowing photos of the death scene which it did not share at its own discretion.

Naomi's widower Larry Strickland and daughter Wynonna Judd initially tried to block the release of the police file. They slapped the Williamson County Sheriff's Department with a lawsuit to prevent them from releasing information about their investigation into Naomi's death, but they dropped their case in December 2022.

According to the documents, it was Naomi's daughter Ashley Judd who discovered her dying mom after she shot herself in the head at her Leipers Fork home. The actress said she comforted her mother and held her in her arms for a half hour while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Ashley told the police that Naomi had a manic mental state before the suicide. The country music superstar allegedly screamed, "Kill me, kill me now. I don't want to live!" Ashley calmly told her distraught mother, "Now, mom, you know I'm not going to do that."

Ashley then texted the family's longtime therapist Dr. Ted Klontz, writing, "She's having an episode. Yelling and crying and pacing ... Emergency ... Please come to mom's ... Now." Naomi calmed down after Dr. Klontz arrived and later went upstairs, while the actress and the physician discussed her condition downstairs.

But when Ashley went up to check on her, she discovered Naomi with a massive bullet wound to the head and began applying pressure to stop the bleeding. Ashley told Dr. Klontz, "She did it. She finally did it."

When police and emergency medical workers arrived, Naomi was still conscious with her eyes open but attempts to revive her proved futile. Law enforcement found a Glock handgun by her bed and prescription bottle nearby.

