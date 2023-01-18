Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Munch (Feelin' U)' raptress reportedly had a run-in with police, during which a man who was with her was arrested, around the same time Tjay got busted for gun possession in a separate incident.

AceShowbiz - Lil Tjay wasn't the only one stopped by police on his way to a music video shoot in New York City with Ice Spice. According to a report, the Bronx raptress also had a run-in with police around the same time in a separate incident nearby.

As claimed by the New York Post, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, was with a man in her car when it was pulled over on Walton Avenue. While the "Bikini Bottom" femcee was not arrested or charged with anything, the man who was with her was reportedly taken into custody around 4 P.M.

The NYPD confirmed that the man, named Markus Grisham, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly had a loaded 9 millimeter gun on him at the time of the stop.

Meanwhile, Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was pulled over by cops on East 183rd Street in the Fordham Heights section on Monday afternoon, January 16. He was inside a car with four other people during the traffic stop.

Upon searching the vehicle, law enforcement officials found two loaded guns. It is unclear why police pulled him over and searched the vehicle in the first place. Tjay and one of his friends were subsequently taken into custody and are facing charges for alleged weapons violation.

Meanwhile, his attorney Dawn Florio has complained about the search, claiming that it wasn't entirely legal. She told TMZ that her client was just a passenger inside the car alongside several other people and she insisted that the vehicle as parked legally on the street. She's still looking into what caused the encounter.

Following Tjay's arrest, Ice Spice went on with the music video shoot without the "Resume" spitter. In a video taken from the set, the "Munch (Feelin' U)" hitmaker was seen being joined by Cleopatra during the filming.

