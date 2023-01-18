Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Lisa Marie's twin daughters Finley and Harper reportedly have chosen to spend their time at Priscilla Presley's home in L.A. with their elder sister Riley Keough since their mother's sudden passing.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing came as a huge shock to everyone who knew her and loved her dearly, but her family is likely affected the most by the tragedy. Words are her twins are deeply traumatized by her death, to the point that they refused to return to the house where she went into full cardiac arrest.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ that Finley and Harper, whom Lisa Marie shared with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, chose to spend a lot of their time at Priscilla Presley's home in Los Angeles instead. They are reportedly joined by their elder sister Riley Keough, whom Lisa Marie had with her first husband Danny Keough, as they rely on each other for support.

The twins' father Michael has also been central in making sure the teenagers' needs are being taken care of during this difficult time, according to the sources.

Lisa Marie's housekeeper discovered her in full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California on January 12. Her ex-husband Danny, who was living with her, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics were able to get a pulse before she was transported to the hospital, but she had a second cardiac arrest at the hospital and didn't make it. She was 54.

Her mother Priscilla confirmed the sad news. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

On Monday, her family announced that a public memorial service for the only child of Elvis Presley will take place at Graceland on Sunday, January 22. "Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie," the family said in a statement. "A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 A.M. on Sunday, January 22, in Memphis."

The late singer will be laid to rest alongside her father at Graceland. Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at the property. Elvis' twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, and Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, are also buried at the landmark.

