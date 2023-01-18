Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

At the 80th annual Golden Globes, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' actress posed for a photo with Colin Farrell, who tested positive for the virus after the award show.

AceShowbiz - Maybe it's time to normalize wearing face masks to award ceremonies. Jessica Chastain has revealed that she swerved catching COVID-19 at the Golden Globes by wearing a face mask.

On Monday, January 16, the 45-year-old actress responded to a fan sharing their relief that she hadn't contracted the virus after multiple Hollywood stars revealed they'd tested positive following the ceremony on January 10. Among those who got COVID was Colin Farrell, who posed for a photo with the "George & Tammy" star at the event.

The said fan uploaded a photo of Jessica wearing her diamond-encrusted mask that matched her stunning dress by Oscar de la Renta along with a caption that read, "and you know who didn't get COVID at the Golden Globes?" The actress then quote-retweeted the post, adding, "[blowing kiss emoji] Phew! [face with mask emoji]."

While speaking to E! News during their red-carpet pre-show Tuesday night, Jessica addressed her sparkling face mask. Of her decision to wear the face covering, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" actress expressed a little fear over attending the ceremony amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19 variants. "I'm a little nervous about getting sick. But, I got my mask," she said, "You have to be so careful in the theater because I don't want to let my cast down."

In addition to Colin, Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Gleeson, who both attended the 80th annual Golden Globes, caught the highly contagious virus. Colin, Jamie and Brendan were forced to skip the Critics' Choice Awards on Monday, January 16.

Jamie revealed that she got sick with COVID three days after attending the ceremony. "F**k COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms," the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress wrote alongside a picture of three tests with positive results.

One day after Jamie went public with her COVID diagnosis, Marc Malkin, Variety's senior culture and events editor, reported that both Colin and Brendan also tested positive. "Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID," Marc tweeted.

