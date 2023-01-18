 

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

At the 80th annual Golden Globes, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' actress posed for a photo with Colin Farrell, who tested positive for the virus after the award show.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Maybe it's time to normalize wearing face masks to award ceremonies. Jessica Chastain has revealed that she swerved catching COVID-19 at the Golden Globes by wearing a face mask.

On Monday, January 16, the 45-year-old actress responded to a fan sharing their relief that she hadn't contracted the virus after multiple Hollywood stars revealed they'd tested positive following the ceremony on January 10. Among those who got COVID was Colin Farrell, who posed for a photo with the "George & Tammy" star at the event.

The said fan uploaded a photo of Jessica wearing her diamond-encrusted mask that matched her stunning dress by Oscar de la Renta along with a caption that read, "and you know who didn't get COVID at the Golden Globes?" The actress then quote-retweeted the post, adding, "[blowing kiss emoji] Phew! [face with mask emoji]."

  Editors' Pick

While speaking to E! News during their red-carpet pre-show Tuesday night, Jessica addressed her sparkling face mask. Of her decision to wear the face covering, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" actress expressed a little fear over attending the ceremony amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19 variants. "I'm a little nervous about getting sick. But, I got my mask," she said, "You have to be so careful in the theater because I don't want to let my cast down."

In addition to Colin, Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Gleeson, who both attended the 80th annual Golden Globes, caught the highly contagious virus. Colin, Jamie and Brendan were forced to skip the Critics' Choice Awards on Monday, January 16.

Jamie revealed that she got sick with COVID three days after attending the ceremony. "F**k COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms," the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress wrote alongside a picture of three tests with positive results.

One day after Jamie went public with her COVID diagnosis, Marc Malkin, Variety's senior culture and events editor, reported that both Colin and Brendan also tested positive. "Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID," Marc tweeted.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post

Related Posts
Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

Jessica Chastain Thinks People Prefer to Discuss Ukraine War Because It's 'White People' Country

Jessica Chastain Thinks People Prefer to Discuss Ukraine War Because It's 'White People' Country

Jessica Chastain Dropping Out of High School Went Unnoticed by Her Family

Jessica Chastain Dropping Out of High School Went Unnoticed by Her Family

Jessica Chastain Vows to Use Her Career to Shine a Light on Brilliant Women

Jessica Chastain Vows to Use Her Career to Shine a Light on Brilliant Women

Latest News
Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans
  • Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight
  • Jan 18, 2023

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role
  • Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post
  • Jan 18, 2023

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask
  • Jan 18, 2023

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay
  • Jan 18, 2023

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay

Most Read
Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce
Celebrity

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'