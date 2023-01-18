 

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown's baby mama has broken her silence after he shared her sexually explicit picture on Snapchat. Chelise Kyriss addressed the matter through a statement shared on Instagram Story.

"Very well aware of what's being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions," Kyriss wrote on Tuesday, January 17. "I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses. I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost."

"I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model," Kyriss continued. "I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved [sic] as well."

  Editors' Pick

Brown became trending on Twitter after he shared a photo of the mother of his children giving him oral sex. It was later unveiled that the NFL free agent wide receiver's Snapchat account has been suspended.

Earlier this month, a new detail surrounding Brown's domestic abuse case emerged on the Internet. A 911 call heard a woman, who accused the athlete of domestic violence, telling a Tampa Police Department dispatcher that he sent her son "explicit videos."

In the audio released by TMZ, the woman said she and the 34-year-old footballer had a "little argument"' in which her personal belongings were thrown out of their home in Tampa, Florida on November 28, 2022. The woman then told the dispatcher that AB "started throwing a fit" that morning, which resulted in her leaving the house with the children before it "escalated into anything violent."

She then said that he was "throwing her clothes out of the house" and was "sending explicit videos" to her son. The woman, who is allegedly the mother of his four kids, also claimed that AB "smashed [her] computer." Later on the phone, she could be heard warning AB, "This is not legal! You might want to go inside. You better hide out!"

A second 911 call was also made, with someone purporting to be a neighbor referencing a "possible domestic violence case," saying the mother and her children had been "thrown" out of the house and were "too scared to go back inside."

