 

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have begun their years-long sentences. Before they reported to prison on bank fraud and tax evasion convictions, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were showered with love from their kids.

Hours before he and his wife surrendered on Tuesday, January 17, Todd shared a video of Karen Peck & New River performing "Four Days Late" inside a church. He wrote in the caption, "HE is always on time," adding the hashtag, "#FightTheGoodFight."

The post has since been flooded with encouraging comments. Among those supporting the reality star was his daughter Savannah Chrisley, who wrote, "I love you daddy." Kyle Chrisley, whom he shares with ex Teresa Terry, added, "I love you daddy. This isn't over."

In November, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation for his involvement in fraud and tax evasion. Meanwhile, Julie was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

Todd and Julie aren't at the same facility. While they were initially assigned to different prisons in Florida, where he's at the Federal Correctional Institution Pensacola, Entertainment Tonight reported that her designated location was changed on December 20 from the Sunshine State's Correctional Institution Marianna to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky, where inmates require medical or mental health care.

Todd and Julie got their bond request denied earlier this month and they initially planned to overturn their convictions. "As much as their family members try to console them and tell them that it will be okay, it is really not helping them with this," a source shared, saying the couple was afraid of being incarcerated.

"They are praying that their appeal will overturn their convictions and set them free, but having no guarantees is extremely unnerving," the source added. "This is the worst possible scenario, and it is playing out in front of all their fans. They are putting their faith in God now."

