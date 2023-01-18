Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bloody Valentine' musician tells trolls to keep their 'insecurities' to themselves after he was mocked for comparing his Milan outfit to Jules from 'Euphoria'.

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has fired back at trolls who mocked his style. The pop punk star - who is engaged to actress Megan Fox - faced negative comments about his fashion sense after comparing his Milan Fashion Week ensemble - a silver jacquard Dolce and Gabbana suit, complete with pointed metal finger covers - and spiky updo hairstyle to the style of Jules from the teen drama "Euphoria" - "if she went to Milan."

"I call this, if jules from euphoria went to milan (sic)," MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - wrote on Instagram alongside his snaps from the event. He later reacted to the comments on Twitter, writing, "You can't comment about my style, if you have none." And sharing the tweet to his Instagram, he added in the caption, "Keep your insecurities to yourself."

The "more than life" star is known to match his bold red carpet outfits to his future wife's. The couple often turn up at public events in matching nail art and previously attended UN/DN LAQR's launch party chained together by their fingers.

MGK also said his unisex nail polish line for the brand was inspired by ancient myths and the God of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection, Cupid. He added, "Many of the men in Greek mythology were warriors or soldiers or gods who had used their strength, and then there was Cupid, who was poetic and beautiful. I wonder what a world of Cupids (would) look like instead of just people falling into what they think we have to be as 'men.' "

You can share this post!