 

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident
Instagram
Celebrity

The Hawkeye actor is likely to require more surgeries as the damage to his chest was 'so substantial it had to be reconstructed' following a terrifying snowplough accident.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner's condition is allegedly more serious "than anyone knows." One of the actor's friends has spilled to Radar Online he may need more surgeries and he "almost bled out" as he waited for emergency workers to arrive after he was run over by a 14,330-pound snowplough.

"It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury," a source added.

Jeremy, 52, was helping a stranded family member whose car broke down near his mansion close to Lake Tahoe, Nevada when he was struck by a Snowcat machine. His representatives said the "Hawkeye" actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition after surgery.

  Editors' Pick

But friends added to Radar about how he was close to death while waiting for help to arrive, "Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing. He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this."

"Word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery. So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here."

Jeremy's family, especially his mum Cearley and sister Kym, have been by his side to keep him entertained as he continues to recover in hospital. It has also been reported he is currently "doing OK" despite being "pretty doped up", with a source adding, "He's a fighter, and he's determined to get through this."

On Monday, January 16, 2023, he posted a photo of a snowy scene on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Missing my happy place... ."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Axl Rose Still Reeling From His Pal Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death

Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit
Related Posts
Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization

Jeremy Renner Warns Fans About Heavy Snowfall as He Yearns for Home Amid Hospitalization

Jeremy Renner Faces 'a Long Road to Recovery' After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Faces 'a Long Road to Recovery' After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner's Family 'Thrilled' by His Progress Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner's Family 'Thrilled' by His Progress Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital

Latest News
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Almost Took Place in Outer Space
  • Jan 18, 2023

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Almost Took Place in Outer Space

Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit
  • Jan 18, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident
  • Jan 17, 2023

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Axl Rose Still Reeling From His Pal Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death
  • Jan 17, 2023

Axl Rose Still Reeling From His Pal Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris
  • Jan 17, 2023

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim Among Nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award 2023
  • Jan 17, 2023

Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim Among Nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award 2023

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win