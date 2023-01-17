 

'Law and Order: SVU' Co-Stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni Shut Down Feud Rumors

The Odafin Tutuola depicter and the Elliot Sabler actor make use of their respective social media accounts to put an end to the speculations that they're beefing with each other.

AceShowbiz - There is no bad blood between Ice-T and his "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" co-star Christopher Meloni. The two actors made use of their respective social media accounts to put an end to the speculations that they're beefing with each other.

Christopher, who played Elliot Sabler on the long-running crime drama series, addressed the matter on his Twitter account on Sunday, January 16. Alongside a screenshot of an email that was addressed to Ice-T, the actor wrote in the caption, "So…⁦@FINALLEVEL⁩ was sent this. He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding."

The said email was from The National Enquirer as it informed the stars that it will publish a story about their alleged feud. "The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story reporting actors Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are feuding since the latter's return to the franchise. Sources told The ENQUIRER that the former has grown envious of the attention that Mr. Meloni has received since coming back," the email read.

Ice-T immediately responded to Christopher's tweet. Further shutting down the beef rumors, the Odafin Tutuola depicter wrote, "Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni." He added, "Clowna** MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS."

Ice-T and Christopher Meloni denied beefing.

Christopher also downplayed the rumors with his response to a fan, who was glad that they are getting along with each other just fine. "thank god because if we had to choose between you two it would probably be ice," the fan said, to which Christopher simply responded, "Same."

Christopher initially left "SVU" in 2011 before making his return in 2021. In an interview with Men's Health in August of that year, the actor said that he departed from the show after season 12 due to contract issues, adding that NBC was unable to pay him with the rate he wanted. As for Ice-T, he has been a series regular for 23 years.

