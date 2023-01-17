Cardi B on How Offset 'Changed' as He 'Fought' for Their Marriage After She Filed for Divorce

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The New York-born raptress details the way her husband 'changed' himself after she filed documents in September 2020 to legally end their marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has offered details on her marriage problems with Offset. The "I Like It" raptress revealed in a new interview how her husband "changed" in a bid to save their marriage.

Cardi filed for a divorce in September 2020, but she's now revealed how the Migos rapper "fought" to save their marriage.The 30-year-old music star, who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 1, with Offset, recalled, "Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything." The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker initially cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

However, Offset listened to her concerns and he's subsequently made a conscious effort to change. Cardi told "The Jason Lee Show", "The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."

Cardi previously discussed their break-up on social media, admitting that she "decided to leave." She said, "At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

Meanwhile, Cardi worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business, and she previously admitted to being happier before she became famous. The "WAP" hitmaker, who married Offset in 2017, explained, "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don't have to worry so much about my future. One negative thing is that, even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don't even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

