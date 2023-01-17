 

Sam Asghari Blames Disrespectful Diner for Britney Spears' Alleged Restaurant Meltdown

Sam Asghari Blames Disrespectful Diner for Britney Spears' Alleged Restaurant Meltdown
Instagram
Celebrity

The 28-year-old model denies that he stormed out during his wife's alleged 'manic' episode in a restaurant, while an employee claims that 'the disruptor wasn't Britney.'

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari has shared details of his date night with Britney Spears, which allegedly turned ugly amid reports of her public meltdown. Denying that his wife had a "manic" episode, the model has shared his side of the story.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Sam blamed "disrespectful" fan for what happened that night. "People get a little bit excited to see my wife. So everybody is filming, everybody is doing their thing," he told a paparazzo on Sunday, January 15 about how it all began.

Feeling uncomfortable because of the fans' intrusive behavior, Sam said he simply left to get to the car, prompting the reports that he stormed out of the eatery without Britney. "I want to get to the car to get the hell out of there," but people said he "left," which he claimed "didn't happen."

The 28-year-old confirmed that the situation left them feeling frustrated and he found the fans' behavior "disrespectful."

  Editors' Pick

Confirming Sam's claims, Page Six reports that it wasn't Britney who caused a scene at Joey in Woodland Hills, California on Friday night. An employee at the restaurant tells the site, "The disruptor wasn't Britney - it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent."

The staffer explains that the pop star "was understandably upset," adding that Sam "only left briefly to get their car, but he did not storm out."

Previously, TMZ reported that Britney was acting "manic" at the restaurant and talking gibberish. The site claimed Sam was "visibly upset" and "stormed out" of the eatery without his wife, who allegedly walked out a couple of minutes later, leaving her bodyguard to pick up the bill.

However, footage of the incident only showed Britney shielding her face with a menu while another patron filmed her on a cellphone in the middle of the establishment.

Britney later responded by giving a middle finger in an Instagram video on Saturday. As for her husband Sam, he posted a message on his Story which read, "Don't believe what you read online people."

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Mandalorian Leads the Way in First Trailer for Highly-Anticipated Season 3

Chance the Rapper Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Ghana Festival

Related Posts
Britney Spears Flips the Bird After Alleged Meltdown at Restaurant

Britney Spears Flips the Bird After Alleged Meltdown at Restaurant

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

Britney Spears Denies Partying With Paris Hilton at Cade Hudson's 36th Birthday Bash

Britney Spears Denies Partying With Paris Hilton at Cade Hudson's 36th Birthday Bash

Britney Spears Claps Back at Sister Jamie Lynn's Claims It's 'Hard' to Be Her Sister

Britney Spears Claps Back at Sister Jamie Lynn's Claims It's 'Hard' to Be Her Sister

Latest News
Chance the Rapper Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Ghana Festival
  • Jan 17, 2023

Chance the Rapper Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Ghana Festival

Sam Smith Gives Sweet Kiss to Designer Christian Cowan During Casual Stroll
  • Jan 17, 2023

Sam Smith Gives Sweet Kiss to Designer Christian Cowan During Casual Stroll

Sam Asghari Blames Disrespectful Diner for Britney Spears' Alleged Restaurant Meltdown
  • Jan 17, 2023

Sam Asghari Blames Disrespectful Diner for Britney Spears' Alleged Restaurant Meltdown

The Mandalorian Leads the Way in First Trailer for Highly-Anticipated Season 3
  • Jan 17, 2023

The Mandalorian Leads the Way in First Trailer for Highly-Anticipated Season 3

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland
  • Jan 17, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online
  • Jan 17, 2023

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub