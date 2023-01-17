The Mandalorian Leads the Way in First Trailer for Highly-Anticipated Season 3

TV

A new trailer for the long-awaited season 3 of the Disney+ series has finally been unveiled during NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers.

AceShowbiz - Disney+ and Lucasfilm have delivered a huge treat for "Star Wars" fans. On Monday, January 16, the first trailer for the long-awaited season 3 of "The Mandalorian" was unveiled during NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers.

The trailer sees Din Djarin a.k.a. the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) embarking on a new journey with Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda (voiced by David Acord). The two take a flight across a galaxy far, far away and they are set to face threats from Mandalorian home planet Mandalore and the bustling urban planet Coruscant.

"Being a Mandalorian's not just learning about how to fight," The Mandalorian says in voiceover, adding, "You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you will never be lost." The trailer also sees the bounty hunter dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. "I'm going to Mandalore, so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions. This is the way," he says.

Meanwhile, Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) warns about "something dangerous happening out there." He adds, "And by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it will be too late."

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans are treated to a scene of what seems to be Jedi warriors holding their lightsabers. As they are unlikely to be Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) or Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), fans speculate that it may be the same crew that was briefly seen in the flashback to Order 66 on "The Book of Boba Fett".

The action-packed trailer ends with Baby Yoda knocking off an enemy. "This is the way," Mando concludes.

In the end of season 2 of "The Mandalorian", Grogu left Mando to go training as a jedi with Luke. The trailer, however, confirms that Grogu chooses to stay with Mando after the two reunited on "The Book of Boba Fett".

In season 3, Din will be trying to reclaim his status by visiting the "living waters" in the mines under Mandalore after he was told that he's "a Mandalorian no more" because of the helmet incident. Disney+ describes the upcoming season, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the 'Star Wars' galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Returning for season 3 are Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. After waiting for more than 2 years, fans will be able to find out Mando's next story when season 3 of "The Mandalorian" debuts on Disney+ on March 1.

