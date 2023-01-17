 

Harry Styles Confirmed to Perform at 2023 Brit Awards as He Leads Nominations With Four Nods

Music

The 'As It Was' hitmaker joins the line-up of performers, including Sam Smith and his 'Unholy' collaborator Kim Petras as well as rock duo Wet Leg, for the award ceremony.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has joined the line-up of performers for the 2023 Brit Awards. The "As It Was" hitmaker will be performing at the award ceremony which will take place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 Arena.

On Monday, January 16, organizers confirmed that the former One Direction singer will share the stage with previously announced artists Sam Smith, Kim Petras and rock duo Wet Leg. This will be the 28-year-old singer's first major performance in the U.K. this year.

Both Harry and Wet Leg lead the nominations at this year's Brit Awards, having secured four each. The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner is up for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year as well as Pop/R&B Act. As for the indie rock band, they are eyeing Mastercard Album of the Year in addition to Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.

Trailing behind with three nominations are Cat Burns, The 1975, Stormzy and Fred Again. Meanwhile, in the International Artist of the Year category, Taylor Swift is shortlisted alongside Beyonce Knowles, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo. Taylor also saw her name in International Song of the Year category, thanks to her hit single "Anti-Hero".

Back to Harry, he currently holds the record for the biggest selling U.K. album and single of 2022, with his amazing album "Harry's House" becoming a Number 1 album in the U.K. and beyond. According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), his track "As It Was" became the most listened-to single of 2022 in the U.K., beating Ed Sheeran's hit singles "Bad Habits" and "Peru".

The 2023 Brit Awards is being held on Saturday for the first time in its history and will be hosted by a returning Mo Gilligan. The annual extravaganza will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX.

