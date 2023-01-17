 

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy
Celebrity

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker loves spending time with her little son and her rapper beau A$AP Rocky is a very hands-on dad after the couple welcomed the baby boy in May 2022.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna enjoys the challenge of motherhood. The 34-year-old singer delivered her baby boy in May 2022, and the chart-topping star relishes spending time with him. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," a source told PEOPLE.

A$AP Rocky is also a very hands-on dad since the loved-up couple welcomed their first child. The rapper, 34 - who has been dating Rihanna since 2020 - is "very involved as well and a great dad," the insider explained.

Last year, Rihanna actually revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl. The award-winning star admitted that motherhood has changed her outlook on life, and that it even prompted her to accept an invitation to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

  Editors' Pick

The "Work" hitmaker shared, "I feel like it was now or never, really. There's this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything. I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Rihanna confessed to relishing the challenge of motherhood. However, the singer admitted that she struggled to describe the emotions and the challenges of parenthood. Rihanna - who is expected to release her long-awaited new album later this year - said, "It is crazy. It is amazing. It's wild. It's weird."

"It's all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I've ever known. I can't describe it. It's new. It's fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Hanks Explains Why His 'Obscure' Movie 'Road to Perdition' Is 'Incredibly Important'

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters
Related Posts
Rihanna Looks Stunning in 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Rihanna Looks Stunning in 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Rihanna Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Fans' Demand for Her New Album at Golden Globes

Rihanna Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Fans' Demand for Her New Album at Golden Globes

Rihanna Hopes to Have More Children After Welcoming Son

Rihanna Hopes to Have More Children After Welcoming Son

Rihanna's Baby Gets This Pricey Gift for Christmas From Kathy Hilton

Rihanna's Baby Gets This Pricey Gift for Christmas From Kathy Hilton

Latest News
Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'
  • Jan 17, 2023

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters
  • Jan 17, 2023

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy
  • Jan 17, 2023

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy

Andy Taylor Determined to 'Get the Most Out of Life' Amid Cancer Battle
  • Jan 17, 2023

Andy Taylor Determined to 'Get the Most Out of Life' Amid Cancer Battle

Jennifer Coolidge Feels 'So Alive' Following Career Resurgence
  • Jan 17, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge Feels 'So Alive' Following Career Resurgence

Tom Hanks Explains Why His 'Obscure' Movie 'Road to Perdition' Is 'Incredibly Important'
  • Jan 17, 2023

Tom Hanks Explains Why His 'Obscure' Movie 'Road to Perdition' Is 'Incredibly Important'

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya