Katharine McPhee's Little Boy So Into Drumming

Instagram Celebrity

Proud father David Foster reveals his 23-month-old child whom he shares with songstress wife Katharine McPhee has already shown massive interest in drumming.

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katharine McPhee's son might grow up to become a drummer. The 38-year-old star has enjoyed a successful career on Broadway and as a singer since she finished as runner-up on "American Idol" in 2006 and now her record producer husband David Foster, 73, has explained that their 23-month-old son Rennie could be about to follow in her musical footsteps.

"Well, you know I'm trying to hold back a little, I don't want to get too excited there. But you would think between Kat and I, we probably would have a child that would be musical. He seems to lean toward drumming," he told E! News.

"It's a little early to tell but I hope that he at least finds joy in music. He's so into drummers. Well, also 'Cocomelon'. But I will put a drummer on and he'll watch for 12 minutes straight and then ask to watch it again. That's what he's into, and 'Cocomelon'."

Last year, Katharine revealed that, despite appearing alongside former "Wicked" star Megan Hilty on the NBC musical drama series "Smash" and performing on The Great White Way herself in "Waitress", she only really like to play music when hosting dinner parties with her husband.

She said, "People will always ask us at a dinner, 'What music are you listening to right now?' And he and I both just smile and look at each other and say, 'We don't really listen to music.' We don't listen to music in the car, though I do love putting on some jazzy stuff for dinner parties and stuff."

