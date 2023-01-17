 

Katy Perry Felt Inadequate Before Welcoming Daughter Daisy

The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer talks about motherhood and how it changed her life as she admits to always feeling the need to prove herself despite her massive success.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry felt she was "not good enough" before becoming a mother. Engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, the 38-year-old pop star has two-year-old daughter Daisy with him but admitted, despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a "desire" to prove herself.

"I could play the Super Bowl and didn't feel enough. I always felt I was not good enough and there is this desire to prove and that is the gas. After 30, the gas starts to burn and you have to get out of this burning car alive, so it turns on you if you don't deal with it," she said.

The "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker went on to add that she wants to survive long enough to become a "grandma pop star" and will be using the "pain" of showbusiness to make sure she makes it through the industry alive.

Speaking on the "The Goop Podcast", she told Gwyneth Paltrow, "You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandma pop stars but I want to be one of them I want to do it for my daughter, my family and my partner. A lot of people don't get out alive in our business so it is about using that pain and turning it into something profound."

Last year, Katy revealed that having a child is the "best decision" she ever made. She said, "I love being a mom. It's the best decision I ever made for my life. I'm about to take my mom to dinner. A mother's job is never finished. I've grown so much and have even more respect for her after becoming a mother!"

