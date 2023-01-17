 

Billy Joel Covers Jeff Beck's Song to Remember Late Guitarist at NY Concert

Billy Joel Covers Jeff Beck's Song to Remember Late Guitarist at NY Concert
Music

The 'Uptown Girl' hitmaker delivers a rendition of 'People Get Ready' from Jeff's album 'Flash' as he pays tribute to the late musician during his gig in the Big Apple.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billy Joel remembered the late Jeff Beck at his New York concert on Friday, January 13, 2023 night. The "Uptown Girl" hitmaker paid homage to the guitarist - who died of meningitis last Tuesday, January 10, 2023 aged 78 - as "the best" before covering his and Rod Stewart's song "People Get Ready" from the late guitarist's 1985 album "Flash".

"He was a musician who I always loved. He was the best. Jeff Beck just passed away... I couldn't let the night go by without doing something by Jeff. This is a recording he did with Rod Stewart, called 'People Get Ready,' " Billy sat at his piano and told the crowd as seen in video footage from the Madison Square Garden show uploaded to YouTube.

And before the end of the gig, Billy, 73, and his band spontaneously decided to perform "Going Down" by Alabama State Troupers, which was covered by the Jeff Beck Group on their epnymous 1972 album. The "Piano Man" hitmaker quipped, "We should have rehearsed this today."

  Editors' Pick

A number of other musicians have paid tribute to Jeff and his legacy in the wake of his passing. Queen guitarist Brian May wrote on Instagram, "Gutted, so sad, to hear of Jeff's passing. He was the Guv'nor. He was inimitable, irreplaceable - the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing. And a damn fine human being. I'm sure I will have a lot to say, but right now.... Just lost for words."

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne also had kind words for the late star, whom he worked with on last year's album "Patient Number 9". He tweeted, "I can't express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic's passing."

"What a terrible loss for his family, friends [and] his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff [and] an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck."

Ozzy's Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi added, "Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck."

And The Rolling Stones icon Sir Mick Jagger wrote, "With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Katy Perry Felt Inadequate Before Welcoming Daughter Daisy

Katharine McPhee's Little Boy So Into Drumming

Related Posts
Billy Joel Postpones Final Madison Square Garden Show to Have Vocal Rest

Billy Joel Postpones Final Madison Square Garden Show to Have Vocal Rest

Billy Joel Slapped With Lawsuit After Firing Contractor Amid Home Renovation

Billy Joel Slapped With Lawsuit After Firing Contractor Amid Home Renovation

Billy Joel Supplies Food Banks and Soup Kitchens in Long Island Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Billy Joel Supplies Food Banks and Soup Kitchens in Long Island Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Billy Joel Lights Up Madison Square Garden With 70th Birthday Concert

Billy Joel Lights Up Madison Square Garden With 70th Birthday Concert

Latest News
Kerry Katona Bawls Her Eyes Out After Doctors Call Off Her Plastic Surgery and Eyelid Lift
  • Jan 17, 2023

Kerry Katona Bawls Her Eyes Out After Doctors Call Off Her Plastic Surgery and Eyelid Lift

Amanda Seyfried Apologetic After Sparking 'Mamma Mia! 3' Rumors
  • Jan 17, 2023

Amanda Seyfried Apologetic After Sparking 'Mamma Mia! 3' Rumors

Katharine McPhee's Little Boy So Into Drumming
  • Jan 17, 2023

Katharine McPhee's Little Boy So Into Drumming

Janelle Monae Recalls Getting Carried Away by Her Emotions in 'Glass Onion' Final Scene
  • Jan 17, 2023

Janelle Monae Recalls Getting Carried Away by Her Emotions in 'Glass Onion' Final Scene

Billy Joel Covers Jeff Beck's Song to Remember Late Guitarist at NY Concert
  • Jan 17, 2023

Billy Joel Covers Jeff Beck's Song to Remember Late Guitarist at NY Concert

Katy Perry Felt Inadequate Before Welcoming Daughter Daisy
  • Jan 17, 2023

Katy Perry Felt Inadequate Before Welcoming Daughter Daisy

Most Read
Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot
Music

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot

Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour, Informs Fans He Can't Give Refund Due to $50,000 Loss

Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour, Informs Fans He Can't Give Refund Due to $50,000 Loss

Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals

Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals

Perrie Edwards in Negotiations to Sign Deal With Columbia Records

Perrie Edwards in Negotiations to Sign Deal With Columbia Records

Sky Ferreira Defends Herself for Being 'Difficult', Insists She Wants to 'Protect' Herself

Sky Ferreira Defends Herself for Being 'Difficult', Insists She Wants to 'Protect' Herself

Artist of the Week: Shania Twain

Artist of the Week: Shania Twain

'SZA's 'SOS' Spends Five Consecutive Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart

'SZA's 'SOS' Spends Five Consecutive Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch