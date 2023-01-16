Stacey Solomon Dishes on Generational Fear of Becoming Homeless

Instagram Celebrity

The former contestant of 'The X Factor' admits to having a constant worry about losing her wealth because 'nothing is guaranteed' in entertainment industry.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stacey Solomon is frequently afraid of being "left on the streets" if her career were to dry up. The 33-year-old star found fame as a finalist on "The X Factor" in 2009 and since then has carved out a career in TV presenting but despite having a reported net worth of £4 million is still aware that "nothing is guaranteed" in showbusiness.

"The work I do now is the work that I absolutely adore. 'Sort Your Life Out' is my actual dream - going into people's homes to help and get involved. All I know is nothing in this industry is guaranteed. You can't work your way up then know you've got a job for the next 10 years," she said.

"So my whole attitude has always been take it, enjoy it, work your socks off and see what happens. Trust me, I'm the biggest hoarder of them all. I can see myself in most of the people whose homes we go into. I see how they've got that way and how busy life is for them."

"My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again. Even to this day I think 'Well, we're comfortable now but something's going to go wrong at some point, it won't stay like this forever. So you're constantly thinking 'I'd better hold on to that and I'd better not waste that' because in a few months' time I could be on the streets."

The "Loose Women" panellist - who has Zachery, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships as well as Rex, three, and 14-month-old Rose with husband Joe Swash and is currently expecting another child with the former "EastEnders" actor - added that it is a generational "fear" and noted that there is a "sense of urgency" for everyone amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper, "It's that fear, passed down from generations. And a lot of people have that fear. There's a sense of urgency this year. It feels like, because of the cost of living crisis, it's more essential to be regimented, to be organised and to not waste money at all. If [Joe and I] are having those conversations, it's happening on a much more scary scale for so many people."

You can share this post!