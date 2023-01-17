 

Kim Kardashian Joined by Tobey Maguire as She Meets Prisoners at Californian Jail

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has reportedly met inmates at a Californian prison. The 42-year-old reality superstar reportedly visited criminals in "solitary confinement" at some point over the last week and spoke with them the impact being imprisoned has had on their mental health.

"Kim spent a day at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, CA earlier this week. Her focus was to meet with inmates in solitary confinement, speaking with them in depth about the toll the lockup can have on their mental stability," a source told TMZ.

The outlet went on to allege that "The Kardashians" star was joined by film producer Scott Budnick and "Spider-Man" star Tobey Maguire on the trip, and was said to be in "deep conversation with several people as cameras rolled" after catching the attention of locals when her private jet arrived at the city's local airport.

The SKIMS founder - who has North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - is currently training to be a lawyer and in 2018 visited then-President Donald Trump White House to campaign for criminal justice reform.

She was there on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who received a life sentence in 1996 over nonviolent drug charges and was granted clemency after 21 years behind bars when Kim intervented. And the "Kardashians" star previously explained her motivation for embarking on her legal studies.

She said, "I hated how I felt when I went into the White House for the first time and I didn’t know half of anything that they were saying - like all of the clemency talk, and all the attorney lingo and everything that they were talking about. I literally was sitting there, like texting my attorney that was next to me."

"I was to the point where I didn't even know like all of the abbreviations in the White House, so they were like okay this person a the DOJ, and I was like, 'What is the DOJ?' And my attorney was like, 'Come on, Department of Justice, and she kept texting me all this stuff but I was never too embarrassed to ask. I think that sometimes like you go into something and you like I should know all this stuff."

