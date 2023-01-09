Jen Shah Celebrates 6-Year Prison Sentence for Wire Fraud With Lavish Italian Dinner Party

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star reportedly dined and boozed with a group of 20 at an Italian hotspot after learning her fate in the wire fraud and money laundering case.

AceShowbiz - Jen Shah apparently had more reasons to be joyful than to feel dreadful after learning her fate in wire fraud and money laundering case. The Bravolebrity reportedly celebrated with her friends after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her crimes.

Page Six reports that the 49-year-old threw a lavish dinner party with a group of 20 at Italian hotspot Valbella at the Park in Midtown on Friday night, January 6 after her sentencing in federal court in the morning. She reportedly spent the night "eating and drinking" on the establishment's second floor.

It's unclear if Jen's football coach husband Sharrieff Shah or any of her "Real Housewives" co-stars were with her that night, but she seemingly wanted to keep the celebration hush-hush. "She had two people standing around her table blocking anyone from taking photos," a source spills to the news outlet.

A spokesperson for Valbella did not confirm Jen's visit to the restaurant that night as it swears to keep its client's information a secret, but "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was indeed photographed exiting the restaurant with her security guard in tow.

A so-called insider claims that she stood in the doorway, trying to figure out "how to leave without being photographed," though she was eventually caught by the paparazzo anyway.

Hours prior to the lavish dinner party, Jen was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme. She will be subject to five years of supervised release upon release from prison.

Despite facing time behind bars, Jen seemingly rejoiced over the fact that she received shorter-than-expected prison sentence. She initially faced 11 to 14 years in prison for the charges. Her assistant Stuart Smith, who was also arrested and charged in the wire fraud case, is expected to be sentenced in March.

Following her sentencing, Jen issued an apology to the victims as well as her family. "I am profoundly and deeply sorry," she said through tears while looking at her husband Sharrieff and their sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar. She additionally confessed to going "against" her core values of "humility and loyalty and respect" before acknowledging that her actions "hurt innocent people."

