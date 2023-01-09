 

Jen Shah Celebrates 6-Year Prison Sentence for Wire Fraud With Lavish Italian Dinner Party

Jen Shah Celebrates 6-Year Prison Sentence for Wire Fraud With Lavish Italian Dinner Party
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star reportedly dined and boozed with a group of 20 at an Italian hotspot after learning her fate in the wire fraud and money laundering case.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jen Shah apparently had more reasons to be joyful than to feel dreadful after learning her fate in wire fraud and money laundering case. The Bravolebrity reportedly celebrated with her friends after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her crimes.

Page Six reports that the 49-year-old threw a lavish dinner party with a group of 20 at Italian hotspot Valbella at the Park in Midtown on Friday night, January 6 after her sentencing in federal court in the morning. She reportedly spent the night "eating and drinking" on the establishment's second floor.

It's unclear if Jen's football coach husband Sharrieff Shah or any of her "Real Housewives" co-stars were with her that night, but she seemingly wanted to keep the celebration hush-hush. "She had two people standing around her table blocking anyone from taking photos," a source spills to the news outlet.

A spokesperson for Valbella did not confirm Jen's visit to the restaurant that night as it swears to keep its client's information a secret, but "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was indeed photographed exiting the restaurant with her security guard in tow.

  Editors' Pick

A so-called insider claims that she stood in the doorway, trying to figure out "how to leave without being photographed," though she was eventually caught by the paparazzo anyway.

Hours prior to the lavish dinner party, Jen was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme. She will be subject to five years of supervised release upon release from prison.

Despite facing time behind bars, Jen seemingly rejoiced over the fact that she received shorter-than-expected prison sentence. She initially faced 11 to 14 years in prison for the charges. Her assistant Stuart Smith, who was also arrested and charged in the wire fraud case, is expected to be sentenced in March.

Following her sentencing, Jen issued an apology to the victims as well as her family. "I am profoundly and deeply sorry," she said through tears while looking at her husband Sharrieff and their sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar. She additionally confessed to going "against" her core values of "humility and loyalty and respect" before acknowledging that her actions "hurt innocent people."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tory Lanez Replaces His Lawyer With Suge Knight's Former Attorney After Losing Meg Shooting Case

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital
Related Posts
Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case

Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Requests Reduced Sentence After Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Requests Reduced Sentence After Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Filmed Cussing Her Family Out During Fiery Public Argument

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Filmed Cussing Her Family Out During Fiery Public Argument

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Claims Co-Star Calls Her Son the N-Word

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Claims Co-Star Calls Her Son the N-Word

Latest News
Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Details Why He Doesn't Want to Become a Single Dad Like His Father

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month
  • Jan 09, 2023

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

Prince Harry Details Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Stereotypes' Toward Meghan Markle
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Details Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Stereotypes' Toward Meghan Markle

Shawn Mendes Sends Fans Into Frenzy as He Ditches Iconic Curls for New Shocking Hairstyle
  • Jan 09, 2023

Shawn Mendes Sends Fans Into Frenzy as He Ditches Iconic Curls for New Shocking Hairstyle

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital
  • Jan 09, 2023

Jeremy Renner Gets Sweet Birthday Messages From Friends and Fans While Recovering in Hospital

Lacey Chabert Is Eager to Make Appearance in 'Mean Girls: The Musical'
  • Jan 09, 2023

Lacey Chabert Is Eager to Make Appearance in 'Mean Girls: The Musical'

Most Read
Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man
Celebrity

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Shakira 'Devastated' Over Ex Gerard Pique's New Girlfriend Zoom Affair

Shakira 'Devastated' Over Ex Gerard Pique's New Girlfriend Zoom Affair

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong