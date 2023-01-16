Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay

Cover Images/FAYES VISION Music

The 'Summertime Sadness' songstress bares her chest in the racy cover of 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' in addition to unveiling the tracklist.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey dares to get risque to promote her upcoming music. The six-time Grammy Award nominee has shared an NSFW artwork of her new album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" while unleashing other details of the project.

On Friday, January 13, the 37-year-old took her private Instagram page to unveil the racy cover. The black-and-white image features the singer baring her chest as she goes braless underneath a short-sleeve shirt, which is left unbuttoned.

The new artwork is seemingly to compensate for a longer wait for her new album as Lana also announced that the record is pushed back from March 10 to March 24. "March 24 now thanks. Box set, and merch," she captioned the snap.

As for the tracklist, it reveals the titles of 16 songs off the upcoming album, including the "Blue Jeans" hitmaker's collaborations with Father John Misty on "Let the Light In" and with Bleachers on "Margaret". Jon Batiste and Tommy Genesis are also among guest stars on the record.

Earlier this month, the Twitter-based fan account @LanaDelReyOnline teased about one track featuring Pastor Judah Smith. "According to a reliable insider, the interlude featuring Pastor Judah Smith is over 4 minutes long & is chaotic, strange, & random. It consists of the singer humming/giggling while the pastor shouts a sermon," it reported. "There are also 6 songs on the album that are 5 minutes or longer."

"Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" will be Lana's ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2021's "Blue Banisters" that debuted at No. 8 on Billboard 200 chart and peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Album.

Lana Del Rey's "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" Tracklist:

"The Grants" "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" "Sweet" "AW" Judah Smith Interlude "Candy Necklace" Jon Batiste Interlude "Kintsugi" "Fingertips" "Paris, Texas" "Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing" "Let the Light In" (fear. Father John Misty) "Margaret" (feat. Bleachers) "Fishtail" "Peppers" (feat. Tommy Genesis) "Taco Truck x VB"

