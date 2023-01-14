Report: Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Features Motel Used by Liam Hemsworth to Take His Mistresses

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Music

The pop star releases her new single on her ex-husband's birthday as she seemingly takes an ultimate dig at the actor by singing the lyrics, 'I can love me better than you can.'

AceShowbiz - A new detail about Miley Cyrus' alleged diss song "Flowers" has come to light. If a new report is to be believed, the music video of the track that allegedly detailed her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth features a motel used by "The Hunger Games" actor to take his 14 mistresses while he's still married.

On Friday, January 13, a source allegedly close to the former Disney Channel star told Pop Faction that the house where the video for the new track was filmed, "was used as a motel by Liam Hemsworth and over 14 other women while he was married to Miley."

Upon learning of the news, fans were left shocked. "FOURTEEN ?????? goddamn," one wrote in disbelief. Another commented, "my jaw dropped tf i didnt know this s**t." Someone else pointed out, "and yet people still blame miley for their divorce. i'm not taking sides but people were so quick to turn on her without listening to her side of the story. it takes two to tango."

Others, meanwhile, were so thankful that Miley left him. "so glad she left him," one fan remarked. A different person wrote, "She is so iconic to this song, on his birthday, looks like his favorite song and the place were he had girls when he was married? Miley slayed." Someone chimed in, "If this is true, she is getting the best revenge with the success of 'Flowers'."

Miley released "Flowers" and its visual on Liam's birthday. The music video sees Miley enjoying herself while singing, "I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Yeah, some things you don't understand." She continues, "But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Fans are convinced that the lead track of her upcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation" is about Liam and their failed marriage. Aside from noticing that Miley intentionally dropped the song on January 13, fans said that in the MV, Miley replicated a dance she did at an event she attended with Liam.

Lyrics like "I can love me better" might also hint at the tension in their marriage, which was evident in an awkward red carpet moment at the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere in May 2019. While posing for photos together, Miley pretended to lick Liam, who appeared to respond uncomfortably and to ask for her to "behave for once," according to MTV. Miley appeared to be pissed off as she pushed Liam away and posed for solo photos.

