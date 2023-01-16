 

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

That aside, the 'Kardashians' star makes headlines as she turns head in a sultry sheer black dress with no bra while attending Lori Harvey's 26th birthday.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner landed in hot water for being inconsiderate for people who are working with her. In some pictures that make rounds, the model and reality TV star can be seen having seen having her assistant trailing behind her while holding an umbrella over her head amid rainstorm.

The man, who was dressed in an all-black outfit, could be seen following Kendall through the California downpour on Saturday, January 14. He made sure that she stayed dry until she reached her destination. As he had little covering of his own from the rain, the man was seen getting soaked.

As for the 27-year-old beauty, she sported black leggings and a light blue sweatshirt for the outing. "The Kardashians" star looked cozy as she paired the look with high white socks, slip-on boots, a black purse and a black face mask.

Kendall Jenner's assistant held an umbrella for her

Kendall Jenner's assistant held an umbrella for her.

  Editors' Pick

Upon catching wind of the pictures, fans were not having Kendall's antics. "I don't care how rich I am but I would feel so bad letting someone hold my umbrella for me while they are getting soaked," one person blasted the catwalk beauty.

"Agreed! Plus it would be a bit awkward? You would stay more dry just holding it yourself...," one other replied. Someone echoed the sentiment, saying, "Yes! I was just thinking how I couldn't allow someone to hold an umbrella for me because I'm too lazy to hold it myself."

That aside, Kendall made headlines after baring it all while attending Lori Harvey's 26th birthday party earlier this weekend. For the bash which took place at Lavo in West Hollywood, the 818 founder turned heads in a sultry sheer black dress with no bra.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also treated her followers to some pictures of her posing seductively in the racy dress. The post featured her laying in the bed as she captioned it with a cat emoji.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Movie Winners
Related Posts
Kendall Jenner's 'Scrotum' Jacket Earns Her Online Trolling

Kendall Jenner's 'Scrotum' Jacket Earns Her Online Trolling

Kendall Jenner Says She's Moving to Ranch to Fully Embrace Her 'Cowgirl' Side

Kendall Jenner Says She's Moving to Ranch to Fully Embrace Her 'Cowgirl' Side

Kendall Jenner Not Interested in New Relationship After Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner Not Interested in New Relationship After Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split for Second Time

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split for Second Time

Latest News
Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Movie Winners
  • Jan 16, 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Movie Winners

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm
  • Jan 16, 2023

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot
  • Jan 16, 2023

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'
  • Jan 16, 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'

'The Wire' Actor Al Brown Dies at 83 Following Alzheimer Battle
  • Jan 16, 2023

'The Wire' Actor Al Brown Dies at 83 Following Alzheimer Battle

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Despise Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations
  • Jan 16, 2023

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Despise Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations

Most Read
John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen
Celebrity

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death