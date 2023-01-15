 

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Welcomes His Third Child at Age 60

The 60-year-old bassist of the 'Californication' band is looking forward to fatherhood again after his wife Melody Ehsani gave birth to a baby in December 2022.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea is over the moon to be a new dad at 60 after welcoming his third child last month. Already having two daughters Clara aged 34 and Sunny, 17, from previous relationships, the bassist is now father to a new baby with his second wife, fashion designer Melody Ehsani, who arrived on December 12, and Flea is ready to go through the fatherhood journey again.

"I'm excited for it all. The love and connection, 'Sesame Street', dipping little toes in frothing ocean waters for the first time," he told PEOPLE.

While the couple have yet to give any more details about their new baby's name or gender, Flea went on to insist being a parent is his most important role in life, adding, "Being the best parent I can be has been the single most important thing to me in the world since the day my eldest daughter was born."

"Even when I had no business being a dad, I wanted to be a dad. I now have a 34 year old and a 17 year old and a baby, and their birthdays are all going to be wishing a month of each other. It's like, every 17 years exactly, I have a kid."

The "Under the Bridge" musician and Melody married in 2019 and they shared their pregnancy news over the summer, with Flea insisting he is glad to have found the perfect woman to share his life with.

He said of Melody, "I married her right before the pandemic. When I first met her, she was the most self-contained, strongest person I think I've ever meant. And gorgeous, funny and smart. Right away we just started reading books together and connecting. I was in awe of her."

