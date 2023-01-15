 

Rapper Boldy James Expresses Gratitude as He's Now in 'Stable Condition' Following Car Accident

Rapper Boldy James Expresses Gratitude as He's Now in 'Stable Condition' Following Car Accident
The 'First 48 Freestyle' rapper, who is signed to Griselda Records, is luckily in a 'stable condition' now after he got involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area on January 9.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Boldy James revealed that he was recently involved in a serious car accident in Detroit. Luckily, the "First 48 Freestyle" spitter is in a "stable condition" now and he took to social media to express his gratitude.

Turning to Instagram on Saturday, January 14, the emcee re-posted a statement that was originally shared by his label, Griselda Records. Alongside the note, he first penned, "Your prayers are greatly appreciated."

"Thanks, everyone, for all your support, the calls, text messages. I seen them all. Just keep me in your prayers on this journey as I continue to heal with my family," Boldy noted. "Thank you, God."

Meanwhile, the original message read, "On Monday, January 9th, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area." It added, "I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries."

"After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition," the statement continued. "Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities' emergency medical personnel and first responders."

Many have since left supportive comments underneath Boldy's post. One in particular was DJ Peter Rosenberg, who simply replied, "Love bro." A fan then chimed in, "Praying for a full recovery," while another wrote, "Prayers to you man [three heart emojis] glad to hear you're still with us."

