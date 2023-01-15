Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

Rumor has it, Elvis Presley's only child had mourned the tragic death of her son since he took his own life in 2020 and never recovered from her heartache.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley reportedly had suffered from a "broken soul" over the suicide death of her son Benjamin. The mum-of-four, 54, losing her life on Thursday, January 12, 2023 following two heart attacks, also reportedly never recovered from her son's passing aged 27 in 2020.

"No one quite grasped just how Ben's death truly affected Lisa. When she looked at her son, she saw her father in so many ways. She never recovered. It broke her soul, and it broke her heart," an insider told the Daily Mirror on Friday night, January 13, 2023 insider told the Mirror.

The publication added Lisa Marie lived her life in the "unrelenting grip" of grief after the loss of Benjamin, a singer who battled depression and drink and drugs issues, and who was buried beside his grandfather Elvis Presley at the singer's Graceland estate.

Lisa Marie's son from her marriage to musician Danny Keough, 58, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 12, 2020, at his home in Calabasas, California, and the actress' two final social media posts were about her battle with grief and the reality "death is a part of life."

She shared an article from an interview she did with People for National Grief Awareness Day, titled "Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' By Son Benjamin's Death But Keeps 'Going for My Girls.' "

Lisa Marie messaged her fans, "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way."

She added about what she had learned in the wake of her son Benjamin Keough's suicide in 2020 aged 27, "This is not a comfortable subject for anyone, and it is most unpopular to talk about. But if we're going to make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about."

"Death is part of life whether we like it or not - and so is grieving. Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Lisa Marie also admitted she would "beat" herself up "tirelessly" over her child's death but she called on people to turn to others for support and comfort in the wake of such tragedies. She added, "I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day."

