 

Prince Harry Cuts 400 Pages From His Memoir, Has Enough for Second Book

According to the Duke of Sussex, his newly-released tell-all autobiography 'Spare' was originally 800-page long before the royal decided to cut it by 50 per cent.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry claims he has enough material to fill another memoir after cutting stories from his autobiography he claims his family would never have forgiven him for sharing. The Duke of Sussex, 28, revealed his ghostwritten "Spare" life story was 800 pages at first draft before he slashed it by 50 per cent for publication.

"The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it's down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out," he told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

Harry added the book was written with Pulitzer-winning author J.R. Moehringer, 58, after they had 50 Zoom calls to discuss its contents.

Along with tales in the book including an account of an alleged furious row with his older brother Prince William - which Harry says ended with his sibling throwing him to the floor after he branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, "difficult" and "rude" - he tells in the tome of losing his virginity to an older woman and taking cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

Harry also told the Telegraph he worries the other "spares" in his family will end up like him. The Duke of Sussex, 38, told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, January 14, 2023 he frets over the fact at least one of his brother Prince William's children face being a "spare" heir.

He added about his hopes that highlighting his pain in his memoir 'Spare' could help Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, "Though Williamand I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility. Out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me."

William's oldest child Prince George, nine, is second in line to the throne behind his father while his younger siblings Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis are third and fourth.

Dad-of-two Harry added to the Telegraph he would never allow his three-year-old son Archie to go through the "traumatic" experiences he says he and his brother faced.

