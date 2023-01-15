Jenna Ortega Wins Praises for Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly at Golden Globes 2023

NBC/YouTube Celebrity

The 'Wednesday' actress has been applauded by fans after correctly pronouncing the 'Umbrella' singer's name when serving as a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.

Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ortega is called "iconic" for pronouncing Rihanna's name correctly at the Golden Globes. The actress, 20, has been gaining praises from fans and the star's beauty brand for saying "Ri-An-Ah" after she announced on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 the singer, 34, was among nominees for Best Song in a Motion Picture.

Jenna was commended for not saying fans of the singer's hated pronunciation "Ri-Awhn-Ah" after Rihanna stressed in a 2012 interview how to correctly say her name.

Rihanna collected the nod for her "Lift Me Up" track that featured in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The singer lost out at the Globes to Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj for their song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR", 2022's Indian Telugu-language action drama film epic directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Rihanna's makeup brand Fenty Beauty praised Jenna online by saying, "Miss Wednesday understood the assignment." And one of many TikTok users praising the "Wednesday" actress by stating, on the platform, "YESS GOOD JOB JENNA," with another hailing it as "iconic behaviour."

Also nominated in the Globes category were "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing", "Ciao Papa" from "Pinocchio", and "Hold my Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick". Rihanna was seen laughing beside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, at the ceremony, with whom she had a son in May.

One of the event's other presenters, actress Niecy Nash, 52, told the crowd how she dressed as Rihanna at Halloween, saying, "Rihanna, I love you, and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that. All right. Had to take my moment."

Host Jarrod Carmichael, 35, also told her to "take all the time you want" on her long-awaited ninth album, adding, "Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!"

You can share this post!