 

Jenna Ortega Wins Praises for Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly at Golden Globes 2023

Jenna Ortega Wins Praises for Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly at Golden Globes 2023
NBC/YouTube
Celebrity

The 'Wednesday' actress has been applauded by fans after correctly pronouncing the 'Umbrella' singer's name when serving as a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ortega is called "iconic" for pronouncing Rihanna's name correctly at the Golden Globes. The actress, 20, has been gaining praises from fans and the star's beauty brand for saying "Ri-An-Ah" after she announced on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 the singer, 34, was among nominees for Best Song in a Motion Picture.

Jenna was commended for not saying fans of the singer's hated pronunciation "Ri-Awhn-Ah" after Rihanna stressed in a 2012 interview how to correctly say her name.

Rihanna collected the nod for her "Lift Me Up" track that featured in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The singer lost out at the Globes to Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj for their song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR", 2022's Indian Telugu-language action drama film epic directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

  Editors' Pick

Rihanna's makeup brand Fenty Beauty praised Jenna online by saying, "Miss Wednesday understood the assignment." And one of many TikTok users praising the "Wednesday" actress by stating, on the platform, "YESS GOOD JOB JENNA," with another hailing it as "iconic behaviour."

Also nominated in the Globes category were "Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing", "Ciao Papa" from "Pinocchio", and "Hold my Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick". Rihanna was seen laughing beside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, at the ceremony, with whom she had a son in May.

One of the event's other presenters, actress Niecy Nash, 52, told the crowd how she dressed as Rihanna at Halloween, saying, "Rihanna, I love you, and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that. All right. Had to take my moment."

Host Jarrod Carmichael, 35, also told her to "take all the time you want" on her long-awaited ninth album, adding, "Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender
Related Posts
Jenna Ortega Loves Making Scary Movies Because It's 'Therapeutic'

Jenna Ortega Loves Making Scary Movies Because It's 'Therapeutic'

Jenna Ortega Faces Backlash After Confessing She Filmed 'Wednesday' Dance Scene While Having COVID

Jenna Ortega Faces Backlash After Confessing She Filmed 'Wednesday' Dance Scene While Having COVID

Jenna Ortega Goes Viral After Showing Love to Fan Holding Lesbian Flag at 2022 CCXP

Jenna Ortega Goes Viral After Showing Love to Fan Holding Lesbian Flag at 2022 CCXP

Jenna Ortega Loved Dissecting Little Animals When She Was Kid

Jenna Ortega Loved Dissecting Little Animals When She Was Kid

Latest News
Jenna Ortega Wins Praises for Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly at Golden Globes 2023
  • Jan 15, 2023

Jenna Ortega Wins Praises for Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly at Golden Globes 2023

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender
  • Jan 15, 2023

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died
  • Jan 15, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Tori Spelling's Daughter Feels 'Much Better' at Home After Hospitalized With Scary Migraine Attack
  • Jan 15, 2023

Tori Spelling's Daughter Feels 'Much Better' at Home After Hospitalized With Scary Migraine Attack

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her
  • Jan 15, 2023

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

French Montana Dubs 50 Cent 'Biggest Genius in Music Industry' for Using Beef as Marketing Tool
  • Jan 15, 2023

French Montana Dubs 50 Cent 'Biggest Genius in Music Industry' for Using Beef as Marketing Tool

Most Read
Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Raven Tracy Trolled Over Lengthy Gushing Message for King Combs

Raven Tracy Trolled Over Lengthy Gushing Message for King Combs