Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

A spiritualist is expected to be invited for a role in a memorial for Elvis Presley's only daughter before she is laid to rest at the family's property in Tennessee.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - A "spiritualist" memorial is expected to be held for Lisa Marie Presley before she's laid to rest at Graceland. The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley will be buried at her late father's famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee and insiders have suggested that Deepak Chopra - who spoke at her son Benjamin Keough's funeral in 2020 - will have a role in the ceremony.

"She will be buried at Graceland - alongside her father, and also her son Ben. She was also a big fan of Deepak Chopra. He's a spiritualist and an expert in alternative medicine who spoke at her son's funeral, so it's likely he may be asked to do the same for Lisa," a source told The Sun newspaper.

Friends of Lisa Marie explained that the musician "never really managed to find peace" after Benjamin's suicide. The insider explained, "She never really managed to find peace. There always seemed to be something going on to cause her stress and pain, although losing Ben was the very worst of all."

"It sent her spiralling again, and although she'd been in and out of treatment there is no getting past the simple fact that she never quite managed to stay on track. There had been a few health scares, but her body appears to have just given up. She couldn't take any more."

Lisa Marie died earlier this week after suffering a "full cardiac arrest" at her home in Los Angeles.

