 

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial
OWN
Celebrity

A spiritualist is expected to be invited for a role in a memorial for Elvis Presley's only daughter before she is laid to rest at the family's property in Tennessee.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - A "spiritualist" memorial is expected to be held for Lisa Marie Presley before she's laid to rest at Graceland. The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley will be buried at her late father's famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee and insiders have suggested that Deepak Chopra - who spoke at her son Benjamin Keough's funeral in 2020 - will have a role in the ceremony.

"She will be buried at Graceland - alongside her father, and also her son Ben. She was also a big fan of Deepak Chopra. He's a spiritualist and an expert in alternative medicine who spoke at her son's funeral, so it's likely he may be asked to do the same for Lisa," a source told The Sun newspaper.

  Editors' Pick

Friends of Lisa Marie explained that the musician "never really managed to find peace" after Benjamin's suicide. The insider explained, "She never really managed to find peace. There always seemed to be something going on to cause her stress and pain, although losing Ben was the very worst of all."

"It sent her spiralling again, and although she'd been in and out of treatment there is no getting past the simple fact that she never quite managed to stay on track. There had been a few health scares, but her body appears to have just given up. She couldn't take any more."

Lisa Marie died earlier this week after suffering a "full cardiac arrest" at her home in Los Angeles.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy

Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Had Second Cardiac Arrest While in Induced Coma Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Said 'Death Is Part of Life' in Final Instagram Message

Lisa Marie Presley Said 'Death Is Part of Life' in Final Instagram Message

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Latest News
Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic
  • Jan 14, 2023

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman
  • Jan 14, 2023

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest