 

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex insists he wants to 'save' royal family from 'themselves' amid suggestion he is trying to ruin the British monarchy with his explosive tell-all book.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry hopes to "save" the royal family "from themselves." Being accused of trying to destroy the royal family with his controversial memoir "Spare", the 38-year-old prince insists that isn't his intention at all.

"This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that," he explained.

Harry also insisted he's happy to accept criticism if his memoir leads to meaningful change. The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the Duchess of Sussex - told the Daily Telegraph newspaper, "I feel like this is my life's mission, to right the wrongs of the very thing that drove us out."

  Editors' Pick

Despite this, Harry recently insisted that he wants his kids to "have relationships with members of [his] family." Harry - who stepped down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020 - is hopeful that Archie and Lilibet will be able to develop strong relationships with their relatives.

He said, "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution, so of course. I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

Harry is also happy to allow his family to form their own opinions about his memoir. The prince described his controversial book as a "raw account" of his life.

He explained, "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life, the good, the bad and everything in between."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'

Kate Middleton's Uncle Doubts Royal Family Will Ever Forgive Harry After His Memoir
Related Posts
Prince Harry Wants Royal Family to Take Accountability Instead of Calling Him 'Delusional'

Prince Harry Wants Royal Family to Take Accountability Instead of Calling Him 'Delusional'

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter Reacts to Claims About 'Spare' Inaccurasies

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter Reacts to Claims About 'Spare' Inaccurasies

Latest News
Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals
  • Jan 14, 2023

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals

Maneskin Get Naked in Bizarre Music Video for 'GOSSIP' ft. Tom Morello
  • Jan 14, 2023

Maneskin Get Naked in Bizarre Music Video for 'GOSSIP' ft. Tom Morello

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray