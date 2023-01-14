 

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals

The new track, which the Grammy winner describes as 'filth,' will appear on their upcoming album 'Gloria' along with previously-released singles 'Love Me More' and 'Unholy' with Kim Petras.

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith has premiered a music video for their new track "Gimme" ft. Koffee and Jessie Reyez. Arriving on Friday, January 13, the visuals finds the three musicians getting sultry in a nightclub.

In their verse, the 30-year-old sings, "Voyeurs are watching us/ Giving me such a rush". The Grammy-winning artist continues, "When I'm crazy and drunk on love/ Gimme what I want, gimme what I want."

Speaking of the song, which they called "filth," Sam said, "I'm a sexual person, I like sex. It's something I'm teaching myself to not be ashamed of." The British native continued, "Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh."

Jessie added in a short statement, "I was belligerent one night, and then the next morning, apparently we had made this."

"Gimme", along with previously-released singles "Love Me More" and "Unholy" with Kim Petras, will appear on Sam's upcoming album "Gloria". The project is set to be released on January 27.

"It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation," the non-binary musician said of the album. "It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age."

The album, which is a follow-up to 2020's "Love Goes", is led by Sam's hit single "Unholy". About the tune, they told Entertainment Tonight, "It's a wild song. It's a theatre show in one song, and I'm so proud of it."

"It's time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy," they further detailed. "I've had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I'm ready to have fun."

