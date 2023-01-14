Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 30-year-old member of Jonas Brothers, who welcomed baby Malti with his wife in January last year via surrogate, recalls their daughter's birthday celebration when appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.



AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went above and beyond in celebrating their daughter's milestone. Revealing that he and his wife celebrated Malti's first birthday "in style," the Jonas Brothers member explained the reason behind their decision.

The 30-year-old recalled the birthday celebration when appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". He shared, "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style... She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best."

Nick and Priyanka welcomed baby Malti in January 2022 via surrogate. The newborn spent nearly 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) after her birth before the couple was able to bring her home.

On Mother's Day, the "Baywatch" actress reflected on their "rollercoaster" journey as new parents. "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her daughter.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the winner of Miss World 2000 added. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

It was not until November that Priyanka gave the first glimpse of Malti's face. At that time, the Indian native shared on Instagram Story a photo of the infant with a pink knitted beanie cap covering her eyes, showing her blushing cheek.

The baby appeared to be sleeping as the cap fell low on her nose. She was strapped into a car seat as she was kept warm in a cardigan over a T-shirt. "I mean...," the "Quantico" alum captioned the adorable image, adding two heart face emojis.

