 

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 30-year-old member of Jonas Brothers, who welcomed baby Malti with his wife in January last year via surrogate, recalls their daughter's birthday celebration when appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went above and beyond in celebrating their daughter's milestone. Revealing that he and his wife celebrated Malti's first birthday "in style," the Jonas Brothers member explained the reason behind their decision.

The 30-year-old recalled the birthday celebration when appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". He shared, "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style... She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best."

Nick and Priyanka welcomed baby Malti in January 2022 via surrogate. The newborn spent nearly 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) after her birth before the couple was able to bring her home.

  Editors' Pick

On Mother's Day, the "Baywatch" actress reflected on their "rollercoaster" journey as new parents. "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her daughter.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the winner of Miss World 2000 added. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

It was not until November that Priyanka gave the first glimpse of Malti's face. At that time, the Indian native shared on Instagram Story a photo of the infant with a pink knitted beanie cap covering her eyes, showing her blushing cheek.

The baby appeared to be sleeping as the cap fell low on her nose. She was strapped into a car seat as she was kept warm in a cardigan over a T-shirt. "I mean...," the "Quantico" alum captioned the adorable image, adding two heart face emojis.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir
Related Posts
10 Unique Celebrity Stories About Thanksgiving

10 Unique Celebrity Stories About Thanksgiving

Nick Jonas Easily Irritated Due to His Diabetes

Nick Jonas Easily Irritated Due to His Diabetes

Nick Jonas Gushes Over Daughter Malti After She's Back From ICU

Nick Jonas Gushes Over Daughter Malti After She's Back From ICU

Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra as His Parenting 'Teammate'

Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra as His Parenting 'Teammate'

Latest News
Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Nick Jonas Explains Why He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday 'in Style'

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Denies Claims He Tries to Destroy British Monarchy With Memoir

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals
  • Jan 14, 2023

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez Get Sultry in 'Gimme' Visuals

Maneskin Get Naked in Bizarre Music Video for 'GOSSIP' ft. Tom Morello
  • Jan 14, 2023

Maneskin Get Naked in Bizarre Music Video for 'GOSSIP' ft. Tom Morello

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray