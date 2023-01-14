 

Maneskin Get Naked in Bizarre Music Video for 'GOSSIP' ft. Tom Morello

Music

The new single follows the Italian rock band's previous tracks, 'The Loneliest', 'Supermodel' and ''La Fine', which will appear on the band's upcoming album, 'Rush!', that will be released on January 20.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Maneskin breaks the limit in a music video for "GOSSIP" ft. Tom Morello. The Italian rock band, which consists of Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio, bares all in the bizarre visuals.

Released on Friday, January 13, the clip shows the group performing the track in a small room at the office. People with different jobs then gather, licking the glass while seeing the rockers' performance from outside. At the end, the musicians take off their clothes and leave the fun-filled afternoon party.

"Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke/ Sip the gossip, burn down your throat/ You're not iconic, you are just like them all," Damiano sings in the chorus. "Don't act like you don't know, so/ Sip the gossip, drink 'til you choke/ Sip the gossip, burn down your throat/ You're not iconic, you are just like them all/ Don't act like you don't know, oh."

Of the tune, bassist Victoria explained, "The song originated from a riff which [guitarist] Thomas [Raggi] had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing." She added, "Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Maneskin cheerfulness."

Ethan also sang praises to the Rage Against the Machine guitarist. The drummer gushed, "He brought some Rage to Maneskin!" Thomas, meanwhile, raved, "Tom is one of the greatest musicians that I’ve always listened to and learned from... Playing with him is a dream come true. It's an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year."

"GOSSIP" follows Maneskin's previous singles, "The Loneliest", "Supermodel" and "La Fine". They will appear on the band's upcoming album, "Rush!", which is slated for a January 20 release.

  • Jan 14, 2023

