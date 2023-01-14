 

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic
Instagram
Celebrity

A Twitter user believes that the 'Love' singer is 'degrading' her mom Frankie Lons, who reported died of a drug overdose, by working on a biopic about her life.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dealing with the loss of parents is never easy, especially when it's done in the public eye. Keyshia Cole learns it the hard way after an Internet user made an accusation against her after she announced that she's working on a biopic about her life.

Not a fan of the idea, the individual wrote on Twitter, "I said it! As soon as @KeyshiaCole momma died she was going to used that opportunity as she always does and make it work for her." The person added, "Now she is making a movie about Frankie she always degrading them for her benefit."

Keyshia didn't hold back in her response to the allegations. Firing back at the critic, the "Love" hitmaker wrote, "Degrading my mother. ? I wanted the best for my mom. You prefer my story not to be my story? At times I have too. But my truth is my truth."

She went on saying, "I just live mine loud. (while some suffer in silence. But this will come wit all that I do, So speak YOUR TRUTH, but yours ain't mine."

  Editors' Pick

Fans also came to Keyshia's defense. "She never degraded her mother she always tried to help her but people don't understand dealing with someone who had or has an addiction is very challenging because some don't want help or if they get it some stay clean & some go back to doing it," one supporter said.

Blasting the accuser, another fan added, "She's clearly never really watched anything with Keyshia and Frankie; all Keyshia ever did was try to get her momma help," referring to Keyshia's mom Frankie Lons, who reportedly died of a drug overdose following years of struggling with addiction.

"I'm confused is Keyshia not suppose to talk about her mom in a movie about her life? That's literally probably the FIRST thing in a biopic," someone wrote in a comment. One user also reminded people that no one but Keyshia has the right to say about Frankie, noting, "How tf y'all telling her about HER MOMMA?!!"

One person also believed that the biopic serves as Keyshia's tribute to her mom. "Frankie never hid who she was. We seen it on tv and she had no problem with her story being told or Keyshia's story. Y'all think everything is for a check or to degrade someone. Keyshia would never do that yo," the person said.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors
Related Posts
Keyshia Cole Gets Fans Buzzing After Bringing Her Iconic Gap Back

Keyshia Cole Gets Fans Buzzing After Bringing Her Iconic Gap Back

Keyshia Cole Takes Son Out of Kanye West's 'Unaccredited' Donda Academy Amid His Controversies

Keyshia Cole Takes Son Out of Kanye West's 'Unaccredited' Donda Academy Amid His Controversies

Keyshia Cole Rushed to ER After Suffering From 'Worst Anxiety Attacks'

Keyshia Cole Rushed to ER After Suffering From 'Worst Anxiety Attacks'

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

Latest News
Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic
  • Jan 14, 2023

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry Wishes Prince William Agreed to Go to Therapy

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman
  • Jan 14, 2023

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest