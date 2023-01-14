 

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen
The 44-year-old 'All of Me' hitmaker, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with his model wife, announced the baby's arrival during a private concert on Friday, January 13.

AceShowbiz - John Legend has finally welcomed a new addition to his family. Revealing that Chrissy Teigen has given birth to their baby on Friday, January 13, the "All of Me" hitmaker exclaimed during a private concert, "What a blessed day."

According to PEOPLE, the 44-year-old crooner additionally told the audience that he "didn't get a lot of sleep." Though so, he still felt "energized" after "spending a lot of time at the hospital."

While John has yet to share the good news on social media, one of the concertgoers took to Twitter to announce the baby's arrival. "@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning," the individual penned.

Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with John, confirmed her pregnancy in August 2022. Posting pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump in a crop top and lace underwear, she wrote, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," the model added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Chrissy suffered a miscarriage in September 2020. She previously disclosed that she was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, which caused her non-stop bleeding as she approached the 20-week mark, and the moment doctors confirmed their son Jack would not survive.

