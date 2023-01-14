 

ABC Plans to Permanently Replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'

It arrives after it's reported that Holmes and his co-host Amy Robach will 'unlikely' return to their on-air roles despite not being fired from the ABC talk show following their affair scandal.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - DeMarco Morgan may no longer just be T.J. Holmes' seat filler on "Good Morning America 3: What You Need to Know". TV sources claim that ABC is eyeing Morgan to permanently replace Holmes on the talk show amid Holmes' affair scandal with co-host Amy Robach.

According to Page Six, the former New York local newsman will take over Holmes' role after ABC News officially gives the latter his walking papers from the show. ABC allegedly "loves the job he's doing" and "everyone thinks he's been really great."

On Thursday, January 12, Morgan was seen attending a media mixer at Plug Uglies, an Irish pub in New York's Gramercy Park area, alongside "GMA3" executive producer Cat Mckenzie, as well as some local ABC News talents, including Sade Baderinwa and Kemberley Richardson. Also spotted chatting with Morgan at the pub was his former CBS colleague Gayle King.

It is said that people were "congratulating him and telling him nice job." A source further tells the news outlet, "A lot of [people] were giving him a lot of praise, and he seemed very happy. He was the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. The vibe was very positive. People were taking pictures and catching up."

Recent report, meanwhile, stated that Holmes and Robach would "unlikely" return to their on-air roles despite not being fired from the show. "There are no negotiations about their future," a source revealed to PEOPLE. Noting that the pair "have not been terminated," the insider added, "ABC is completing their investigation."

"While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in - the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return," the insider continued. "There are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

Holmes and Robach have yet to break their silence on their relationship, but things seemingly are going strong between the two as they enjoyed the holiday together. Holmes himself has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig after nearly 13 years of marriage. As for Robach, she allegedly separated from her husband Andrew Shue in August.

