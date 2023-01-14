Meek Mill Denies Shading Lori Harvey With Cryptic Tweet After She Confirms Romance With Damson Idris

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Many assume that the 'Expensive Pain' artist was talking about the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey.after he tweeted a line from PARTYNEXTDOOR's new single, 'Her Old Friends'.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill made it clear that he has no problem with Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Having been accused of shading the model after she confirmed her romance with her beau actor, the "Expensive Pain" artist took to social media to set the record straight.

It all began after the emcee penned on Twitter on Friday, January 13, "Y'all let that gal f#%k anybody." The Shade Room then reposted the screenshot of his tweet, prompting people to assume that he was talking about the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey.

However, Meek was quick to clarify that it was a line from PARTYNEXTDOOR's new single, "Her Old Friends". When a fan wrote, "This is peak internet lol. These are the lyrics to PND's new song but of course people trying to tie this to Lori Harvey lol," the rapper stated, "They really got that pr s**on smash lol they confusing meeee."

"It's sad they got our people confused on high levels or these gotta be bots it's no way people got that dumbed down," Meek continued. He later added in a separate tweet, "Damson my real friend … the shade room posted and made it as I'm coming at him and his lady tf."

"These sites ruined many friendships and families," he further argued. "seeing all that negativity you become that! I stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!"

Lori and Damson went public with their relationship on Friday as she turned 26. Lori, who previously dated Michael B. Jordan, re-posted a PDA-filled that the actor shared on his Instagram Story.

In the picture, Lori could be seen smiling ear to ear with her eyes closed as her man planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. The follow-up snap, in the meantime, showed the entrepreneur holding stacks of cash in her ear.

You can share this post!