Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke

The comedian brought up the 'Aladdin' star's name during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes, saying that people should 'keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f**king mouth.'

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ray J is not pleased to see Tyrese Gibson defending Will Smith from Eddie Murphy's joke. After the "F9" actor urged the comedian to "move on" from Will's Oscar slap, the RnB singer put Tyrese on blast.

Tyrese better mind his own biz," Ray J wrote in an Instagram comment underneath The Jasmine Brand's post. "You not on Eddie level!!! To think you can tell Axel Foley or Hakeem the Prince of Zamunda to 'move on already'?? Hes #1 in his acting campaign still to this day! REAL LEGEND!"

"You BETTER show some respect Tyrese! Before Will slap you back into your reality! - yeah i said it!" the musician added. "You know how i feel about you and your antics! Dont play with my mentors!! It wont end well!!"

Eddie brought up Will's name during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes. Addressing his message to "new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room," he said, "It's very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f**king mouth."

As for Tyrese, he showed support for Will by sharing some photos of the two on Instagram. "I'm still team WILL SMITH there's nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life."

"I'm just saying man…. Move on already," the 44-year-old continued. "I just watched EMANCIPATION for the 3rd time I just can't believe how masterful this overall movie is…. #MyBrothersKeeper."

