 

Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke

Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke
Celebrity

The comedian brought up the 'Aladdin' star's name during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes, saying that people should 'keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f**king mouth.'

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ray J is not pleased to see Tyrese Gibson defending Will Smith from Eddie Murphy's joke. After the "F9" actor urged the comedian to "move on" from Will's Oscar slap, the RnB singer put Tyrese on blast.

Tyrese better mind his own biz," Ray J wrote in an Instagram comment underneath The Jasmine Brand's post. "You not on Eddie level!!! To think you can tell Axel Foley or Hakeem the Prince of Zamunda to 'move on already'?? Hes #1 in his acting campaign still to this day! REAL LEGEND!"

"You BETTER show some respect Tyrese! Before Will slap you back into your reality! - yeah i said it!" the musician added. "You know how i feel about you and your antics! Dont play with my mentors!! It wont end well!!"

  Editors' Pick

Eddie brought up Will's name during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes. Addressing his message to "new, up-and-coming dreamers and artists that are in the room," he said, "It's very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f**king mouth."

As for Tyrese, he showed support for Will by sharing some photos of the two on Instagram. "I'm still team WILL SMITH there's nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life."

"I'm just saying man…. Move on already," the 44-year-old continued. "I just watched EMANCIPATION for the 3rd time I just can't believe how masterful this overall movie is…. #MyBrothersKeeper."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized
Related Posts
Ray J Advises Younger Self to 'Tap A**' Only 'a Little Bit'

Ray J Advises Younger Self to 'Tap A**' Only 'a Little Bit'

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J and Trey Songz Allegedly Tricked Into Sleeping With Trans Woman

Ray J and Trey Songz Allegedly Tricked Into Sleeping With Trans Woman

Latest News
Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at ex Liam Hemsworth
  • Jan 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at ex Liam Hemsworth

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized
  • Jan 13, 2023

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized

Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke
  • Jan 13, 2023

Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits
  • Jan 13, 2023

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits

Lori Harvey Laughs Off Rumors Saying She Dated Diddy and His Son Justin
  • Jan 13, 2023

Lori Harvey Laughs Off Rumors Saying She Dated Diddy and His Son Justin

Kanye West Spotted Dining With Mystery Blonde in Beverly Hills
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kanye West Spotted Dining With Mystery Blonde in Beverly Hills

Most Read
Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes
Celebrity

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors