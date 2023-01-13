Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'BH90210' stat, who shares five kids with husband Dean McDermott, reveals Stella's hospitalization a few weeks after she was rushed to a hospital due to breathing issues.

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling revealed that her eldest daughter has been hospitalized. The former "BH90210" star broke the news by sharing a photo of Stella lying in her hospital bed.

In the Wednesday, January 11 snap shared on Instagram Story, the 14-year-old could be seen being hooked up to a series of wires as she put her mask on. Her mom wrote in the caption, "The hits just keep coming," adding a crying emoji.

Tori has yet to offer more details regarding Stella's illness. However, the teenager's hospitalization took place a few weeks after the mother of five had her own health issue.

The TV personality divulged in December that was admitted to a hospital for having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness." She also said she had been "low on oxygen," and she hit out at those who "gaslit" her when she said she was too ill to work.

On her Instagram Stories, Tori penned, "Here I am in hospital since late last night." She further noted, "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

The 49-year-old star insisted she is a self-confessed "workaholic" and will "always choose work" if she can. She added, "How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work. (sic)"

Around one week prior to that, Tori informed her fans that her youngest son, Beau, was sick for the second time after an illness sidelined him from his studies for almost one month. "Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school," she disclosed. "Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!"

