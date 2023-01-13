 

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'BH90210' stat, who shares five kids with husband Dean McDermott, reveals Stella's hospitalization a few weeks after she was rushed to a hospital due to breathing issues.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling revealed that her eldest daughter has been hospitalized. The former "BH90210" star broke the news by sharing a photo of Stella lying in her hospital bed.

In the Wednesday, January 11 snap shared on Instagram Story, the 14-year-old could be seen being hooked up to a series of wires as she put her mask on. Her mom wrote in the caption, "The hits just keep coming," adding a crying emoji.

Tori has yet to offer more details regarding Stella's illness. However, the teenager's hospitalization took place a few weeks after the mother of five had her own health issue.

  Editors' Pick

The TV personality divulged in December that was admitted to a hospital for having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness." She also said she had been "low on oxygen," and she hit out at those who "gaslit" her when she said she was too ill to work.

On her Instagram Stories, Tori penned, "Here I am in hospital since late last night." She further noted, "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

The 49-year-old star insisted she is a self-confessed "workaholic" and will "always choose work" if she can. She added, "How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work. (sic)"

Around one week prior to that, Tori informed her fans that her youngest son, Beau, was sick for the second time after an illness sidelined him from his studies for almost one month. "Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school," she disclosed. "Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at ex Liam Hemsworth
Related Posts
Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling's 5-Year-Old son Beau Is 'Sick Again' After '3 Weeks Sick' From School

Tori Spelling's 5-Year-Old son Beau Is 'Sick Again' After '3 Weeks Sick' From School

Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Texting Every Day After Reconciliation

Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Texting Every Day After Reconciliation

Tori Spelling Claims Raising Teen Kids Are 'Challenging'

Tori Spelling Claims Raising Teen Kids Are 'Challenging'

Latest News
Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at ex Liam Hemsworth
  • Jan 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at ex Liam Hemsworth

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized
  • Jan 13, 2023

Tori Spelling's Eldest Daughter Hospitalized

Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke
  • Jan 13, 2023

Ray J Calls Out Tyrese for Defending Will Smith From Eddie Murphy's Oscar Slap Joke

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits
  • Jan 13, 2023

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits

Lori Harvey Laughs Off Rumors Saying She Dated Diddy and His Son Justin
  • Jan 13, 2023

Lori Harvey Laughs Off Rumors Saying She Dated Diddy and His Son Justin

Kanye West Spotted Dining With Mystery Blonde in Beverly Hills
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kanye West Spotted Dining With Mystery Blonde in Beverly Hills

Most Read
Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes
Celebrity

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors