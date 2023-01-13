 

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue

Revealing the news in a new Instagram post, Pinky, who was accused of unpaid wages, insists that she has 'only operated with integrity' and was against a 'fraudulent spirit.'

AceShowbiz - Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole shared that her scheduled appearance on "Today" show amid her legal issue. Revealing the news in a new Instagram post, Pinky insisted that she has "only operated with integrity" and was against a "fraudulent spirit."

"Since I was a kid, I have only operated with integrity. I don't lie, I don't steal and more importantly, I DON'T PLAY WITH PEOPLE'S MONEY," she wrote on Wednesday, January 11. "Maybe it's the Caribbean in me, but God won't bless you when you operate in a fraudulent spirit."

She continued, "This week, I was named in a lawsuit for one of my companies, Bar Vegan, alongside my partners, over alleged unpaid wages from one employee. Again, ALLEGED. Up until this point, I was not familiar with this ordeal or the employee, because I don't run day to day operations at Bar Vegan. But because it's a SEXY STORY to make a community leader look like a bad guy, this has become headline news."

Addressing the lawsuit, in which Pinky was accused of unpaid wages, she said, "What do I gain withholding someone's hard earned money when my blessings overflow EVERYDAY? When I'm helping people EVERYDAY! When I'm using my resources to put people on EVERYDAY.. Employees included! My life's work is in service, and this negativity don't match my name."

She insisted, "The people who know me, know I ONLY operate in integrity, so this is a wicked narrative especially when this is nothing more than an allegation. My lawyers have advised me not to comment on this, but now my reputation is being compromised and I'm being removed from an opportunity that I worked my entire life for."

"At the end of the day, my name means more to me than any money that could EVER go in my bank account- and I will NEVER let anybody destroy that," she continued.

Pinky added that the lawsuit affected her scheduled gig on "Today". "To get a call that I was removed from tomorrow's show because they don't want to be involved in the storylines, is bizarre to me, but all good," she said. "That's the price you pay when you decide to be a boss. Double edged sword."

"This was a big moment for my career, but God has other plans. So news reporter, you happy now? Y'all can stop calling me, here is your answer. BUT make sure you highlight all the good I'm doing while you're fishing for clicks," she concluded.

