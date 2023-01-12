Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Jeff Beck's Sudden Passing

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, who got closer with the legendary guitarist over this past summer when they were touring together, is said to by Jeff's bedside when he died peacefully on Tuesday, January 10.

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is "still processing" Jeff Beck's death. The influential rock guitarist "peacefully passed away" on Tuesday, January 10, at the age of 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis.

And tributes continue to pour in for the legendary star, including one from Depp's band The Hollywood Vampires. It reads, "We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend and guitar legend Jeff Beck. Jeff's incredible musicianship and passion for guitar has been an inspiration to us all. His contributions to the industry will never be forgotten. He was a true innovator and his legacy will live on through his music. Rest in peace, Jeff. You will be greatly missed by us all."

The Hollywood star was said to be by "Jeff's bedside" before he passed. Depp, 59, and Beck, who became friends in 2016 - hit the road together last year in support of their joint LP "18", and their bond is said to have grown even tighter.

A source told People, "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly, and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple of weeks. Johnny is still processing this news. He's devastated."

Beck's death was announced in a statement on his official Twitter page reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 60s. The legendary guitarist replaced Eric Clapton in the group, before he teamed up with Sir Rod Stewart to form the Jeff Beck Group. Beck put his career on hold in the 70s, after he fractured his skull in a car accident. But after returning to the music business, he took the decision to pursue a career as a solo artist.

He recorded the album "Blow By Blow" with The Beatles producer George Martin, while he also collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Sir Mick Jagger. Beck won eight Grammy awards during his career and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

