 

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis

The Duke of Sussex also further explains on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' about his penis protector this week, admitting a 'lovely lady' had handcrafted the padding for his piece.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry took a specially-made penis pillow to the South Pole after suffering a frostbitten member during a charity trek to the North Pole. The 38-year-old royal was left with a chilly willy after a 200-mile Walking with the Wounded charity expedition in March 2011, but he was so desperate not to suffer from Baltic bits a second time, one of his good pals hired a seamstress to make him his very own "c**k cushion" ahead of the hike.

In his memoir "Spare", the Duke of Sussex wrote, "People warned me that the South Pole was even colder than the North. I laughed. How could that be possible? I'd already frozen my penis, mate - wasn't that the very definition of worst-case scenario? Also, this time I'd know how to take proper precautions - snugger underwear, more padding, etc. Better yet, one very close mate hired a seamstress to make me a bespoke c**k cushion."

Harry has told how his special member mat was made from the "softest fleece," and it appeared to do the business in ensuring he wasn't left with a wintry wand for the second time in his life. He added, "Square, supportive, it was sewn from pieces of the softest fleece and ... enough said."

Harry explained further about his penis protector this week, admitting a "lovely lady" had handcrafted the padding for his piece. Speaking on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", he said it gave him extra padding for his "man-piece, my johnson, my wilson, my todger, my willy," which fortunately "didn't turn into an icicle."

Elsewhere in his memoir, Harry told how he was suffering from a frostbitten penis during his brother's wedding following the North Pole trek, which raised £2 million for charity. Prince William and Harry's sister-in-law Duchess Catherine's nuptials took place in April 2011, a month after the duke's expedition, and he was still having issues with his polar privates.

He wrote, "Upon arriving home I'd been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't. It was becoming more of an issue by the day."

Harry admitted his father Prince Charles, 74, was very "sympathetic" about his frostbitten ears and cheeks following the trek. He added, "Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis."

