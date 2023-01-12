Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death

Instagram Celebrity

Following the guitar legend's sudden death at 78, musicians including Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, also takes to their social media accounts to remember the influential rock guitarist.

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Rod Stewart has led the tributes to Jeff Beck on social media. After the influential rock guitarist "peacefully passed away" on Tuesday, January 10, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis, Rod takes to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to his former bandmate.

The 78-year-old star, who performed alongside the guitarist in The Jeff Beck Group in the late 60s, wrote on Twitter, "1/2 Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since . 2/2 He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond . Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP (sic)"

Sir Mick Jagger has also taken to the micro-blogging platform to heap praise on the rock icon. The 79-year-old star described Jeff as "one of the greatest guitar players in the world." Alongside a throwback video of them performing together, Mick wrote, "With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much."

Fellow The Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood has described Jeff as "one of [his] band of brothers". Ronnie, 75 - who was part of the Jeff Beck Group in the late 60s - said, "[prayer emoji] Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I'm going to dearly miss him. I'm sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Gene Simmons of KISS has hailed Jeff as a unique guitarist. Gene wrote on Twitter, "Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. (sic)"

Gene Simmons paid tribute to Jeff Beck following his death.

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has described Jeff as a "genius guitar player". The 80-year-old star said, "I'm so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was 'Danny Boy' – we both loved that song. Love and Mercy to Jeff's family. (sic)"

You can share this post!