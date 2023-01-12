 

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Following the guitar legend's sudden death at 78, musicians including Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, also takes to their social media accounts to remember the influential rock guitarist.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Rod Stewart has led the tributes to Jeff Beck on social media. After the influential rock guitarist "peacefully passed away" on Tuesday, January 10, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis, Rod takes to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to his former bandmate.

The 78-year-old star, who performed alongside the guitarist in The Jeff Beck Group in the late 60s, wrote on Twitter, "1/2 Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since . 2/2 He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond . Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP (sic)"

Sir Mick Jagger has also taken to the micro-blogging platform to heap praise on the rock icon. The 79-year-old star described Jeff as "one of the greatest guitar players in the world." Alongside a throwback video of them performing together, Mick wrote, "With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much."

  Editors' Pick

Fellow The Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood has described Jeff as "one of [his] band of brothers". Ronnie, 75 - who was part of the Jeff Beck Group in the late 60s - said, "[prayer emoji] Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I'm going to dearly miss him. I'm sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Gene Simmons of KISS has hailed Jeff as a unique guitarist. Gene wrote on Twitter, "Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. (sic)"

Gene Simmons' tweet

Gene Simmons paid tribute to Jeff Beck following his death.

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has described Jeff as a "genius guitar player". The 80-year-old star said, "I'm so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was 'Danny Boy' – we both loved that song. Love and Mercy to Jeff's family. (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

DGA Awards 2023 Nominations: Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh Vie for Top Movie Prize

Antonio Brown's Alleged Domestic Abuse Victim Claims He Sent Her Son 'Explicit Videos' in 911 Call
Related Posts
Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant

Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant

Rod Stewart Spooked as Wife Would 'Get Into Blinding Fits of Rage' Due to Menopause

Rod Stewart Spooked as Wife Would 'Get Into Blinding Fits of Rage' Due to Menopause

Rod Stewart's Son Rushed to Hospital After Turning Blue When He Collapsed at Soccer Match

Rod Stewart's Son Rushed to Hospital After Turning Blue When He Collapsed at Soccer Match

Rod Stewart Mourning Death of Brother Bob, Weeks After Oldest Sibling Don Passed Away

Rod Stewart Mourning Death of Brother Bob, Weeks After Oldest Sibling Don Passed Away

Latest News
Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death
  • Jan 12, 2023

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims
  • Jan 12, 2023

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Damar Hamlin Finally Back at Home 9 Days After Horrifying Medical Emergency
  • Jan 12, 2023

Damar Hamlin Finally Back at Home 9 Days After Horrifying Medical Emergency

Golden Globes Pianist Clears the Air With Michelle Yeoh After the Actress' 'I Can Beat You Up' Jab
  • Jan 12, 2023

Golden Globes Pianist Clears the Air With Michelle Yeoh After the Actress' 'I Can Beat You Up' Jab

Chrisean Rock Clarifies Rumors She Hit Blueface With Hennessy Bottle
  • Jan 12, 2023

Chrisean Rock Clarifies Rumors She Hit Blueface With Hennessy Bottle

Most Read
Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'
Celebrity

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Chris Brown and Diamond Brown All Smiles at Daughter's First Birthday Bash

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple