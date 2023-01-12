 

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Instagram
TV

Brandi explains in a new interview why she believes that Lisa, who recently announced she's walking away from the show after eight seasons, will make a comeback one day.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville has weighed in on Lisa Rinna's departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". In a new interview, Brandi thinks Lisa will return to the Bravo show and she is convinced that she'll make a comeback one day.

Lisa recently announced she was walking away from the show after eight years, but Brandi, who previously starred on the hit reality series, told E! News, "I think she will be back. I think she is probably taking a pause ... I feel like losing her mom and not having any time off to actually mourn that, I feel like she's due for just like a breath. She was the best 'Housewife' that she could be. Like, whatever she does, she puts her effort in a million percent, and I say kudos to her for that."

Brandi initially thought that taking a step back from the show would fundamentally change her. However, the 50-year-old star ultimately found that wasn't the case.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "I thought I could change who I was. [But] what is it, a tiger doesn't change its stripes? 'I'm not going to react, I'm not going to do this, I'm not going to do that, I'm going to be so zen...' I can't change my number. People have it. They know what they're doing, but at the same time, listen, 'I'm me. Take it or leave it.' "

Lisa recently announced her exit from the show, after her contract expired last season. Despite this, the TV star insisted she was "grateful" for the opportunity and for the support of Bravo.

Lisa, who has daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, with her husband Harry Hamlin, said in a statement, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death

Antonio Brown's Alleged Domestic Abuse Victim Claims He Sent Her Son 'Explicit Videos' in 911 Call
Related Posts
Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Lisa Rinna Defended by Husband Harry Hamlin for Quitting 'RHOBH'

Lisa Rinna Defended by Husband Harry Hamlin for Quitting 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards Disses Lisa Vanderpump for Shading Lisa Rinna Following 'RHOBH' Exit

Kyle Richards Disses Lisa Vanderpump for Shading Lisa Rinna Following 'RHOBH' Exit

Report: Nia Long Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Report: Nia Long Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Latest News
J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting
  • Jan 12, 2023

J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting

Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Jeff Beck's Sudden Passing
  • Jan 12, 2023

Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Jeff Beck's Sudden Passing

The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes With Fans Multiple Times
  • Jan 12, 2023

The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes With Fans Multiple Times

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death
  • Jan 12, 2023

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death

Most Read
Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV
TV

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV

Golden Globes 2023: Evan Peters and 'House of the Dragon' Among Big TV Winners - See Full List

Golden Globes 2023: Evan Peters and 'House of the Dragon' Among Big TV Winners - See Full List

Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label

Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya Is First Time Winner With Best Drama Series Actress Nod

Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya Is First Time Winner With Best Drama Series Actress Nod

Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson Reach New Milestones

Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson Reach New Milestones

Jenna Ortega Regrets Not Doing More With Her 'Wednesday' Dance

Jenna Ortega Regrets Not Doing More With Her 'Wednesday' Dance

Chrisean Rock Clarifies Rumors She Hit Blueface With Hennessy Bottle

Chrisean Rock Clarifies Rumors She Hit Blueface With Hennessy Bottle

Sherri Shepherd 'Thrilled' as Eponymous Talk Show Renewed Until 2025

Sherri Shepherd 'Thrilled' as Eponymous Talk Show Renewed Until 2025